Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

West Virginia State Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree and Assistant State Fire Marshal Bradley Scott made a special presentation at Pocahontas County High School last Friday to recognize the students and staff who provided assistance at the scene of a two-car accident near Marlinton in August.

The accident occurred in the afternoon of August 4, and the activity bus was caught in the traffic. Football and soccer players, as well as coaches who were in their personal vehicles, sprang into action to help the individuals in the two vehicles which were both in flames.

“There was a major accident that your colleagues and some of you ran up on and at the time, I’m sure there were a lot of questions about what they could do to help save these lives, so my understanding is, they went about eighty yards to a creek and started a bucket brigade to keep water on these two vehicles to keep them from being engulfed in flames,” Tyree said.

“We wanted to come here today to recognize these individuals for their life saving work,” he continued. “This is the type of work that people in communities all over West Virginia – all over the nation – are involved in, and I would not be much of a fire marshal if I did not come and recognize these individuals.”

Tyree presented the school with a plaque recognizing the individuals and presented a certificate of recognition from Governor Jim Justice to each student and staff member who helped.

“In recognition of your honorable and valiant heroism to protect and preserve a life on August 4, 2022, near Marlinton, West Virginia,” Tyree read from the plaque. “This act, without a doubt, saved a life and lives. With sincere respect on this 18th day of November, 2022. West Virginia State Fire Commission and Office of the State Fire Marshal.”

Those honored were Chuck McQuain, Brad Carpenter, Matt Buzzard, Drew Cummins, Andrea Alderman, Nathan Boylen, Devon Burgess, Clayton Burns, Brady Carpenter, Justin Dean, Ryan Friel, Evan Hamrick, Ramona Hardy, Braedan Hayhurst, Landon Hebb, Haydon Moore, Riley Pollack, Ryan Roy, James Scott, Dakota Sheets, Gavin Walls, D.J. Wilfong, Logan Wimer, Nathaniel Wimer and Ben Withers.

Members of the Marlinton Fire and Rescue Squad were also in attendance Friday to express their appreciation to the students and staff for assisting at the accident.

In closing, Tyree thanked everyone for being part of the celebration for the heroes who put their lives at risk to help others.

“I appreciate being here with you today and being able to recognize these individuals for their great work,” he said. “Hopefully, it will be a memory that will last forever, because they helped to save a life.”