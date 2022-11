Claude E. “Pappy” Sharp, 90, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Lee Bailey officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com