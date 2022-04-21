Stanford Sharp, age 87, of Buckhannon, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon.

Friends will be received, Friday, April 22, 2022, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon.

A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating.

Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Marlinton.

Online condolence may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com

Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.