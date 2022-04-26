Rachel Louise McCastlain Hill, age 85, of Pocahontas County, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family.

The visitation will be held at Marlinton United Methodist Church Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, followed by the funeral service at noon.

The family will provide a light lunch for attendees in the Fellowship Hall of the church after the service.

Interment will be held in Oxford, Ohio, June 4, 2022, following a memorial service at the Oxford United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 150 Duncan Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.