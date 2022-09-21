The Snowshoe Resort Community District (SRCD) has officially achieved Bee City designation from Bee City USA, a non-profit that provides a framework for communities to conserve native pollinators.

The Resort has partnered with the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, SRCD, and West Virginia University to set aside an area on the mountain for enhanced pollinator habitat.

“Back in the spring we tilled up about four acres of land on the backside of our Silver Creek area at a place known locally as “The Airport” and planted a wide variety of native wildflowers,” Robin Visintin, Chair of Snowshoe’s new Bee City Committee, said. “Pollinators, and particularly bees, have been rapidly declining in recent years which is bad news for our global food supply. It’s important that we start taking action now, not just here at Snowshoe but everywhere.”

The designation makes Snowshoe only the second Bee City in West Virginia. The first community in the state to achieve Bee City status was Williamstown, in Wood County.

About Bee City, USA

Thinking globally and acting locally, Bee City USA provides a framework for communities to come together to conserve native pollinators by providing them with healthy habitat that is rich in a variety of native plants, provides nest sites, and is protected from pesticides. As the name suggests, the focus of Bee City USA is bees, and primarily our native species. The steps that affiliates take to conserve our native bees, including creating safe habitats and hosting community events, will also help other pollinators including butterflies and moths as well as the non-native honey bee.

Learn more at www.beecityusa.org