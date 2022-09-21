Thursday, September 21, 1922

There ought to be a law passed requiring all mountain men to go to waste places next to the sea so that they would value their own country more.

This is about a trip to the ocean, and I am able to report that I had the right hunch when I determined some years ago to make a trip to some part of the seacoast not obscured by houses and see what the ocean was really like. I felt like I knew the mountains but my experience with salt water was very limited… I did not know that outside on the great coastline exposed to the force of the waves, that the sea was always in motion and that where the land met the water, that the greatest conflict known went on incessantly. Never for a moment, day or night, is the sea peaceful. It hammers forever at the shore with a great roaring and with the great waves beaten and broken into foam. Nature has arranged a way to absorb the shock by gently sloping sand beaches that break up the billows and allow the force to be spent by sending in the spreading waters far up the beach. The water then slips back into the sea the best it can by what is known as the undertow, over the top of which is a new wave foaming and thundering against the shore…

It is awe inspiring and to a mountain man, the pursuit of the amusement of bathing which is the chief end of man on the beach, presents three disturbing and deterrent thoughts: First, that you will have to enter society in a naked state; second, that you are liable to get sunburned; and third, that it does not look safe…

—

Withrow McClintic and party went bear chasing on Williams River last Saturday. The big bear was started and was headed toward the standers in the Rock Low Place, but turned and went into the Tea Creek Country. Part of the dogs came back Saturday night, but four Airedales did not return until the next day. This bear has been killing sheep in the Beaver Dam section.

– – –

Miss Hattie Bambrick has resigned as deputy Circuit Clerk and gone to Elkins to accept a position. Miss Geraldine Haupt has been appointed deputy Circuit Clerk.

– – –

All the trees have been cut from the right of way on the Huntersville road. No doubt in a few years the citizens of the community will be urged to get out and plant trees by the road side to replace some of those which have been so uselessly destroyed. Oaks, chestnuts and hickory of a hundred and more years’ growth have been felled. It is difficult to see in what manner a few fine trees by the roadside are a detriment, but rather a benefit, to even a dirt road, and certainly a great advantage to any hard surfaced road… X

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Gibson, on Elk, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ellis McKinney, of Warwick, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Weiford, at Buckeye, a son.

DIED

Thomas Jefferson Ferrel, aged about 90 years, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. L. E. Aberdeen, of Marlinton, September 16, 1922, of infirmities incident to old age. Burial at Mt. View Cemetery… The deceased was a native of Albermarle county, Virginia. During the war he served in the Confederate army under General Wise, 46th Virginia. He is survived by his two children, Mrs. L. E. Aberdeen and A. J. Ferrel, both of Marlinton.

– – –

Eugenia Gatewood, the youngest daughter of William and Medora Sabrina Beard Hamilton, was born on Back Creek, Bath County, Va., on the farm now owned by L. J. Sively, Feb. 28, 1849 and died in Alexandria, La., March 18, 1922. She married Robert Whittington, a prominent cotton planter of that section, who died several years ago. She leaves a family, a sister, Miss Rose L. Hamilton, of Blanco, Texas; and a brother, Rev. Charles Atlee Hamilton, of Atlanta, Georgia…