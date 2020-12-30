Sherman Kincaid

Sherman Clark Kincaid, age 93, of White Sulphur Springs, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at White Sulphur Springs Center.

Born December 25, 1936, he was a son of the late James Parley and Reba Elizabeth Trainer Kincaid.

Sherman was a retired logger, a member of the Huntersville Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Eastern Star and a member of May Chapel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Campbell Kincaid, Sr. and Albert Jehu Kincaid.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sue Thomas Kincaid; sister, Frankie Snow; brother, Curtis Lynn Kincaid and wife, Rita; step-daughters, Lisa Smith and Cris Walton, Shirley Switzer and Chad Drummond, Betsy Evenson and husband, Bruce, Carol Young and husband, David; three step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren

A memorial service will be held at a later date at May Chapel Church with Pastor Lowell Odell officiating.

Burial will be in May Chapel Cemetery with Masonic Rites.

VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.