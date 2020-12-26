  • Obituaries

    • Ronald Cole

    December 26, 2020

    Ronald Redric Cole, 76 of Arbovale, entered his heavenly home Thursday, December 24, 2020, surrounded by his family and after an extended illness.

    A walk through visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 6 to  8 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

    Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at  Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

    Burial in Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

    Online condolences may be made at WallaceandWallaceFH.com

     

     

