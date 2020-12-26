Ronald Cole

Ronald Redric Cole, 76 of Arbovale, entered his heavenly home Thursday, December 24, 2020, surrounded by his family and after an extended illness.

A walk through visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

Burial in Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

Online condolences may be made at WallaceandWallaceFH.com