Shannon Hanley, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born April 26, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul and Ida Hanley.

In his early adult years, Shannon was a free spirited traveler who took numerous extended trips to Ireland. He was a teacher by trade. After meeting and marrying the love of his life, Susan Johns Hanley, they moved to West Virginia and established The Quietude Stud farm where, together, they proudly resurrected the Lambert family in the Morgan breed of horses. This farm became his peaceful place of solitude.

In addition to his loving wife, Shannon is survived by two step-children, Marcie Spreen, of Florida, and Marc Rosenthal, and wife, Suz-anne, of New Jersey; sister, Jayne Plisevich, of Ohio; niece and nephew, Janet and John; and six step-grandchildren, Chris, Jessica, Saundra, Amanda, Kelly and Dylan.

Per Shannon’s wishes the body was cremated and the ashes will be spread at the Isle of Skye on The Quietude farm during a private celebration of life later this summer.

