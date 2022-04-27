Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

As the first of its kind in the state of West Virginia, the Snowshoe Resort Community District recently received an EDA – Economic Development Administration – grant in the amount of $80,000.

To celebrate the work that went into this grant, the SRCD held an appreciation dinner last Friday at the Corduroy Inn at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

After a delectable meal featuring Appalachian staples such as ramps and morel mushrooms, SRCD district manager Lisa Cutlip led off the evening by explaining how the SRCD was developed and the reason for the gathering that evening.

“The SRCD is the first and, currently, the only Resort Area District in the state of West Virginia,” she said. “We were created in 2017 under the Pocahontas County Commission, following West Virginia State Code section seven, article twenty-five for Resort Area Districts. SRCD is literally leading the way for future resort area districts in the state of West Virginia.

“Development of a new organization is challenging, at best,” she continued. “Imagine the uphill battle with creating an unprecedented government entity within a state. I am very pleased to announce that during the first three months of 2022, the SRCD transitioned from infancy – as I have heard commonly said – to toddlerhood. We have recently taken our first real steps and with your continued help and support, I believe the SRCD will be sprinting before we know it.”

With passage of Senate Bill 662 in the 2022 Legislative Session, the laws for a Resort Area District have expanded and opened up funding opportunities for the RAD.

Because of that, the SRCD was able to apply for the EDA grant.

“This award is significant because this is the first official federally-funded award received by a Resort Area District in the state of West Virginia,” Cutlip said. “These accomplishments are huge, and they deserve to be recognized.”

Cutlip also recognized the SRCD board of directors and staff members for their dedication to the district and continued support during the past several years. Kandy Ramos, resort operator seat and treasurer; David Dragan, residential seat and secretary; Randy Light, residential seat; David Simmons, commercial seat; and those not in attendance – Chris Monger, residential seat and chair; Pattie Duncan, resort operator seat and vice chair; and Ken Gaitor, unimproved property seat.

Cutlip also showed her appreciation to the following: Pocahontas County Commissioners Walt Helmick, Jesse Groseclose and John Rebinski; Governor Jim Justice, Senator Joe Manchin, Congresswoman Carol Miller, W. V. Senator Bill Hamilton, Delegate Ty Nestor, West Virginia Municipal League representatives Travis Blosser and Susan Economou; Region IV representatives John Tuggle, Cassandra Lawson and Betsy Morris; WVU law clinic students Holly Nye and Jared Fallon, and their professor John Williams; SRCD attorney Michelle Brimmberg; Pat McCune, Bruce James and Ruth Bachman.

Sharing congratulations with the SRCD were Manchin via prerecorded video; Congresswoman Miller’s representative Kyle Saunders; Governor Justice’s representative Lynn Phillips; and Hamilton.

For more information on the SRCD, visit snowshoedistrict.com