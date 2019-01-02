Thursday, January 6, 1944

So far this has been a winter with more than usual cold, less than usual precipitation, and at times, some real windy weather. The cold sealed up the Greenbrier with ice a couple of weeks before Christmas. Then one night, the big wind blew all the fodder out of the cornfield of H. L. Stokes near Durbin, and piled it on the ice in the Greenbrier River. Mr. Stokes made the best of the bad situation by turning his cattle on the ice to eat up the fodder.

– – –

The Greenbrier River was sealed up good and tight with ice before Christmas. Then came the rain last week, but not enough to flush the river sufficiently for a mid winter break up. The ice remained thick and unbroken on the big eddies, but spring fed creeks like Clover, Stony, Swago, Stamping and Locust channeled and melted long stretches of ice below their mouths.

– – –

Last Wednesday morning the country was a beautiful white with a big “hung” snow. A hung snow is one which sticks to trees, fences and all. The sign is that for every day snow hangs on the trees, it will lie a week on the ground. This snow was three days in dropping off the timber.

– – –

The other night, William C. Wooddell, of the Big Spring Branch of Elk, got the surprise of his life. His dogs treed a raccoon and he maneuvered around to get his game. When he took it away from his dogs, it was snow white. The pink eyes identified it was a true albino. It was a coon of this year’s raising.

– – –

Roy McLaughlin, of Browns Creek, has not been up too far in health this fall. So he arranged an easy way out in his deer killing, so he says. Anyway, he was up on Marlin Mountain in the McLaughlin Hollow. He jumped a big eight-point buck and took a shot at it. He scored a hit, but the deer went on, headed for the McLaughlin home. Following the trail, Roy finally caught up with his deer in the field near his house. One shot more was required to secure the game. I will admit it is no bad idea to fix your venison so it will go in home on its own. It saves a lot of hard packing, especially when you are not feeling up to par.

– – –

The other night Roy McLaughlin, of Browns Creek, was going home from town. At the John Place, two miles from Huntersville, a big wild cat started to cross the road in front of the car and got run over. It was a big female, four feet in length. The varmint was coming out of the Jake Woods and heading for the fields or maybe Buckley Mountain.

Our Army and Navy Boys

Sergeant Woodrow W. Beverage, of Bartow, is reported to have been wounded while on duty in the Central Pacific. He is the son of Mrs. Bessie S. Beverage.

Elmer Taylor, who saw hard service in the Pacific area, is at home on furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Taylor.

W. O. (j.s) Starling B. Menefee, who has been stationed at Langley Field, Virginia, spent the Christmas holidays here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. J. Menefee.

Lt. Richard F. Currence, of Marlinton, will graduate January 12, with the Naval Reserve Officers Inductrination School at Tucson, Arizona, with the 14th battalion of this “Battleship of the Dessert…”

Pvt. Odeth H. Lambert, of Pocahontas County, has completed his basic training at the Armored Replacement Training Center, preparatory for combat duty with an armored unit.

Pvt. Clarence Dunbrack, son of Mr. and Mrs. Burgess Dunbrack, of Marlinton, spent a fifteen-day furlough at home. He is stationed in Nebraska. Mr. and Mrs. Dunbrack have two other sons in the service. Summers is stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Master Sergeant Harry, with six years’ service behind him, is somewhere in Alaska.

Hoil P Underwood, who was stationed at Camp Beale, Cal., the past year is now stationed at Camp Bowie, Brownwood, Texas.

WEDDING

Faulknier – Bohrer

Marion L. Faulknier and Miss Virginia Bohrer were married in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday, December 4, 1943. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Bohrer, of Berkley Springs, and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy L. Faulknier, of Marlinton.