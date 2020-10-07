Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, October 11, 1945

Our Army and Navy Boys

Staff Sergeant James Howard McNeill, 22, son of Mrs. Eleanor H. McNeill, of Buckeye, has been listed as killed in action, by the War Department, his mother was notified Monday. Sergeant McNeill was reported missing in action February 10, 1944, while on a mission to Brunswick, Germany. He was a radio operator on a Flying Fortress. He was last seen when his plane and another in the formation collided in mid-air over a location approximately eight miles northwest of Lingen, Germany. Lingen is located in northwestern Germany, approximately fifteen miles from the border of The Netherlands. Since no information has been received which would support a presumption of his continued survival, the letter stated that the War Department must now terminate his absence by a presumptive finding of death.

Staff Sergeant McNeill entered the Air Corps in November 1942 and had been overseas about one month when reported missing.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Mrs. Georgia Sharp McNeill, of Glendale, California; one sister Mrs. Estel Music, of Logan; and five brothers, Robert, Curtis, Carl, Stanley and Nicholas, at home. His grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Judson L. Howard, of Buckeye.

– – –

In the Pacific. – Mack R. Buzzard, 23, boatswain’s mate, second class, U.S.N., of Minnehaha Springs, W. Va., has been recommended for a Navy award for his part in saving the destroyer THATCHER, when she was set ablaze off Okinawa, after a Japanese suicide plane exploded on her decks.

“I was standing on the fantail when I saw the Jap circle us,” said Buzzard, who is the son of Mrs. Edith Alberta Bussard, of Minnehaha, “and the next thing I knew, I was knocked to my knees. When I got up the ship was ablaze.”

The suicide plane with one bomb crashed into the starboard side of the ship just aft of the bridge and exploded on deck while a second bomb sheared off to enter the hull above the keel.

– – –

Aboard a Fast Carrier in the Pacific – Ray Madrid Irvine, of Marlinton, West Virginia, who is now serving in the United States Navy, recently was advanced from Seaman Second Class to Seaman First Class, his commanding officer announced today.

He is now serving on board one of the nation’s large aircraft carriers helping to take the war direct to Japan. He is the son of Mrs. Lulu Belle Irvine, also of Marlinton.

– – –

Mrs. Fannie McLaughlin, of Dunmore, received the following letter from her son, Don C. McLaughlin, under date of September 7, 1945:

Here I am out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, about 150 miles from Yokohoma, Japan. We are supposed to land tomorrow between eight and nine o’clock. We left Cebu City last Saturday morning, September 1. We got on the boat the 29th of August…

It’s getting lots cooler and the climate in Japan is about the same as Chicago this time of year. Well, it’s time to darken the ship and there are lots of mines floating around. Don’t know if I will sleep much or not. I have my life belt pumped up in case we hit a mine. I don’t want to drown now that the war is over.

Good night, will finish Saturday

FIELD NOTES

Gov. Meadows really rang the bell when he appointed Latelle M. LaFollette, Jr. to the conservation commission. Latelle as a rule doesn’t say much, but he knows more real conservation than all the shouters put together. In short, he’s a conservationist and not a conversationalist. – Charleston Gazette

– – –

The open season on grouse and wild turkeys opens on Saturday, October 20. More turkeys than usual; grouse about as scarce as last year.

Squirrels are plentiful this year, but scattered.

The tops of higher mountains in Pocahontas County were white with the first snow Tuesday morning.

FEEDER CALVES

Pocahontas County 4-H members, FFA members and farmers sold 12 calves through the State Feeder Calf Sale, held at Jackson’s Mill, Thursday, September 27. The FFA steer calf, consigned by Joel Hannah, of Arbovale, was made the Grand Champion FFA calf of the show. He also topped his lot in the open class and was one of the five calves finally considered for the champion Hereford steer of the show and sale…

The twelve calves averaged better than 16¢ per lb. straight through, which is approximately 1-2¢ per lb. above the average of the sale. Consignors included: Fred Johnson, Marlinton, 4-H; Bob Gay, Marlinton, 4-H; Sammy Barlow, Dunmore, FFA; Albert Wilfong, Dunmore, FFA; Julian Gum, Bartow, FFA; Joel Hannah, Arbovale, FFA; Kyle Hannah, Slaty Fork, 4H.

RETIRED

Hillsboro – After 33 years of faithful service as postmaster at Hillsboro, George Carlisle was relieved as of October 1 by reason of having attained retirement age, 70 years. He is succeeded by Mrs. Grace Barnes Hill as acting postmistress. Mr. Carlisle served under Presidents Wilson, Harding, Coolidge, Hoover, Roosevelt and Truman.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred McNeel, a daughter, Anne Malory, September 30, 1945.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Oscar, of Buckeye, an eight-pound daughter, named Jewell Mary.

