Seventy Five Years Ago

Thursday, September 6, 1945

Our Army and Navy Boys

Sgt. W. C. Bostic, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Bostic, of Durbin, was honorably discharged from the Army at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, after serving 26 months in the Southwest Pacific. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received during the Luzon campaign and also the Silver Star for gallantry in action.

– – –

Cpl. Richard C. Moore, of Marlinton, was given only a short time to celebrate Victory in Europe before he and his unit were back on the job helping with the gigantic task of redeploying Air Forces personnel and supplies to the Pacific.

Cpl. Moore is one of those key personnel needed in the Air Technical Service Command to redistribute the thousands of aircraft, motors and replacement parts which had poured into Europe for the Eighth and Ninth Air forces…

His parents are Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Moore, of Marlinton.

– – –

Major Zed S. Smith, III, is now out of the Army with an honorable discharge. He has an outstanding record as a flyer. He has accepted a fine position with American Air Lines.

– – –

Major John McNeel, of the Medical Corps, after long service in Africa and Italy, has landed in America.

– – –

Rex Sharp, of the Medical Corps, with long service in Italy, arrived Monday to be with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Sharp at Frost.

– – –

PFC. Arthur A. Cain is home on a 30-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Cain. PFC Cain has been in the Army over two years with 13 months overseas… He wears ribbons for the European Theatre – France, Holland, Belgium and Germany. Also four Major battle stars, Good Conduct Medal and One Bronze Star for bravery, when he crawled for some distance under heavy enemy machine gun fire and rescued a wounded soldier who was unable to get away.

LETTER

Mrs. W. W. Thompson, of Cass, sends in the following letter from her son, Sgt. Keith A. Thompson, who has been overseas three years in August with the 826 Engr. Aviation Battallion.

Frankfort, Germany

Sunday, Aug. 12, ‘45

Well, this is unprecedented, isn’t it? Two letters in as many days, I’ve written you.

The current developments in the war situation have elevated our spirits beyond description. Each twenty-four hours seem to bring new headlines to the papers and fresh subjects for a radio commentator’s discourse.

It’s certainly the grandest of emotions we experience here, in the knowledge that the conflict may be over in a matter of hours, or even minutes.

It’s impossible to stem the tide of “castles-in-the-air” – building castles fraught with dreams of a boat trip back to the land most glorious, and of that first glorious moment when we shall culminate our war-time efforts with a true vision of those we love. Oh, boy, just to see all the old familiar places.

I’m sure everyone has forbade his thoughts to linger on the hope of an early home-coming. That is why the end of the war here didn’t mean much to us. It was not the signal for which we so long had waited.

The go sign for our dream travels will be the end of all the struggle; and even though we may be just a little bit premature now, it’s close enough to warrant the change one may see in all the Germans’ faces…

You’ll be happy to hear that I attended church services this morning. You see, we got a new Chaplain this week and our other Chaplain was transferred to another outfit. The one we have now is a Protestant, and seems to be a fine minister. The other chaplain was fine, too.

If you find any grease spots on this epistle, you may attribute them to combining the arts of eating and writing. I’m finishing the last three cans of potted meat sent me by a friend. I sure like potted meat. The other guys do, too, darn it.

A couple of guys have just dropped into our tent, so there’s a noisy session well on its way, so I’ll say good night, with love.

Your son, Keith.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Winters A. Dunbrack, July 9, 1945, a daughter named Brenda Sue.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. T. P. F. Phillips, July 20, 1945, a son named Lanty Lemuel.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow W. Mann, July 17, 1945, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Circosta, of Cover Lick, July 30, 1945, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lee Rhodes, July 30, 1945, a daughter, named Margaret Sharon.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Withers, August 20, 1945, a daughter, named Sue Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Reynolds, August 22, 1945, a daughter, named Katherine Frances.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Wilfong, of Millpoint, August 28, 1945, a daughter, named Judy Elizabeth.

DEATHS

William Elliott Sharp, aged 84 years, died at his home near Woodrow September 3, 1945, of the infirmities of age. On Wednesday, his body was buried in the Cochran cemetery. The deceased was a son of Milton and Jennie Johnson Sharp. His father died during the Civil War. He is survived by seven children, Divers, George, Leonard, Summers, Mrs. Lura Combs, Mrs. Tilman Price and Mrs. Lock Sharp.

– – –

William Alexander Mullenax, aged 88 years, died at his home near Boyer Saturday night, September 1, 1945. Burial in the cemetery at Boyer on Tuesday afternoon… The deceased is survived by seven children, Mrs. Ella Gabbert, Mrs. Eunice Greathouse, Mrs. Alva Eleck, and Mrs. Beulah Lantz, Willis, Ezra and Fred.

– – –

Henry Alvin Overholt, aged 83 years, died on Monday morning, September 3, 1945, of a heart attack. Up to the day of his death, he enjoyed his usual good health… The deceased was a native of Rockingham County, the son of John Alvin and Jane Givens Overholt. His father was a Confederate soldier and was killed in the battle of Bull Run.

In early manhood, Mr. Overholt came to Pocahontas county to engage in the lumber business which he followed until retirement by reason of age.

He married Miss Clara Sharp, daughter of the late Henry Sharp. Their children are Mrs. Carrie Devers, Mrs. Clyde Post, Mrs. William Shiffler, Gilbert, Guy and Lynn.

Thus is noted the passing of a good man of stalwart character. As an orphan of war, he had his own way to make in a country devastated and broken by war. Never asking help of any one, he made his own way, meeting and overcoming heavy obstacles with cheerfulness of spirit; providing well for his household.

In religion, Mr. Overholt was an enthusiastic Christian, a member of the Methodist Church.