Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, August 30, 1945

Our Army and Navy Boys

Miami Fla. – Speeded toward home from overseas as part of the “Green Project,” which calls for the Air Transport Command’s Caribbean Division to fly 30,000 returnees from Europe to Miami Air Field each month, more Pocahontas men are back in the states.

– – –

Clyde Pugh, of Boyer, now with the Fifth Army in Italy, recently was promoted from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant. Pugh is a supply sergeant in Company 1, 135th Infantry Regiment of the 34th “Red Bull” Division. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Pugh, of Boyer.

– – –

S. Sgt. William K . Mullenax, of Arbovale, has reported to Baer Field, I Troop Carrier Command air base, for redeployment and reassignment. He went overseas November 10, 1944, and was stationed in Italy, with 460 BMG15 AAF, where his duty was that of an Armor Gunner… He has been awarded the Air Medal, two oak leaf clusters, Good Conduct Medal and Four Battle Stars.

– – –

Private First Class Thomas Wilson recently returned from overseas and is spending a 30 day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Moody Wilson.

– – –

T-5 William F. Thomas, after three years’ service in the Army, and two and a half years overseas, is home with an honorable discharge. He is with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas, of Minnehaha Springs. The young soldier was in seven campaigns – Africa, Sicily, Italy, France and Germany.

FAITH IN PRAYER

Washington, D. C. – Chaplain Herman F. Allen, who has been with the Seventh Field Hospital in the European Theatre, has told how prayer sustained men who were prisoners of war. To a representative of the General Commission on Army and Navy Chaplains, the Chaplain described his experience. He said:

“The words of a young Scottish soldier to me after our worship one Sunday morning were these: ‘I thank you for the service. I have been a captive of the Germans for almost five years, and this is the first worship service I have had an opportunity to attend in all of that time. It is good to hear such things again.’

He had been working in a mine along with other prisoners and their group was too small for them to have anyone to hold service for them.

“What the Scotchman said represented the feelings of many recovered allied prisoners of war. Long months of hardship and loneliness brought a hunger for God, for friendliness and for music. A British soldier stayed after service one evening. He played the field organ for more than an hour. In all of his playing, one could sense his searching for tunes which sustained him in his four years of captivity. How sincerely and how beautifully he worshipped God in his music.

“A splendid American soldier said to me, ‘Those men with families and faith in God got along much better in captivity than others.’

“Other men confirmed his statement. Another man said, ‘Without the help we received from prayer, we could not have endured.’

Faith in a helping God and their families was the greatest resource of strength for these men…

“These few days spent with recovered prisoners of war were very happy ones. Men who were for a while lost, were found again. Long months of harsh treatment and cruel circumstances had thrown them back upon spiritual resources….”

Chaplain Allen is a native of Cloverlick, West Virginia. He is an ordained Presbyterian minister.

[Editor’s note – Chaplain Allen is the son of Ellis Allen, and a grandson of the late Captain Isaac Walton Allen, of Cloverlick. During his school days, Chaplain Allen worked for Waugh’s Dairy, delivering milk in Marlinton.]

LOCAL MENTION

John S. Kellison has gone to Philadelphia, where he will again train and coach the professional football team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allan Galford, of Back Mountain, was in town Saturday. He was heading home after a big round of threshing grain in the Greenbank and Huntersville Districts. He reports oats as being the best ever, with wheat only tolerable like.

Mayor Carl L. Sheets has broken ground for a hangar building at the Marlinton Airport. The building will shelter from eight to ten medium sized airplanes.

Dairy Fire

On last Tuesday night, fire of an unknown origin destroyed the cooling room of the Locust Hill Dairy. By hard and effective fighting the two nearby big barns were saved. The heavy loss is partially covered by insurance.

It looked like this town would be in a bad row of stumps for milk, with this dairy crippled until new equipment can be provided, and Waugh’s Dairy going out of business next week.

However, Zed S. Smith, Jr., proprietor of Locust Hill Dairy, makes announcement that he has made arrangements to bring in milk for regular customers who will book their orders with him before September 5th.

DEATHS

Ira V. Clendenen, aged 64, died at his home in Marlinton early Sunday morning, August 25, 1945, after a long illness. On Monday afternoon, the funeral was held from the home… burial in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery.

The deceased is survived by his wife, Mrs. Beulah Zimmerman Clendenen, and their two sons, Robert Clifton and William Ira.

Mr. Clendenen was a son of the late William C. and Martha Elizabeth Auldridge Clendenen. His sisters are Mrs. Susie Pyles, of Seebert, and Mrs. Thomas McCoy, of Richwood. His brothers are Charles C. and George.

– – –

W. H. Young, of Cloverlick, died on Sunday afternoon, August 26, 1945… He is survived by his wife and their daughter, Miss Kathleen Young.

– – –

John William Lindsey, aged 82 years, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Charles Wilfong, near Dunmore, on Saturday, August 25, 1945… On Sunday afternoon his body was laid in the Lindsey family cemetery, the service being conducted from Mt. Hope church.

The deceased was a son of the late Thomas and Suzanna Lindsey. He is survived by his two daughters, Mrs. Charles Wilfong and Mrs. Anthony Barnett.

– – –

Mrs. Mamie Hiner Dearing, aged 65 years, wife of W. L. Dearing, died at her home on Lower Camden Avenue on Wednesday, August 22, 1945. On Friday afternoon the funeral service was conducted from the Presbyterian Church… Interment in Mountain View Cemetery…

Mrs. Dearing is survived by her husband… and four children, Charles, Thomas, of the Army; Robert and Virginia.

The deceased was a daughter of the late Uriah B. and Virginia Pullin Hiner, of Highland County, VA.