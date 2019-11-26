Thursday, November 30, 1944

Mrs. Catherine Rider Sheets has received word from the chaplain of his regiment that her husband, Private Hildie Hudson Sheets, is a patient in an army hospital somewhere in France.

Mr. Sheets we previously reported missing in action.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Forest Dunbrack have received word from the War Department that their son, Crede Theodore Dunbrack, Seaman Second Class, had been wounded on October 24, while serving somewhere in the South Pacific.

– – –

A telegram has been received from Graham Tallman, of the Sea Bees, that he had arrived in California, on his way to his home in Cass after serving twenty-seven months in the South Pacific.

– – –

Clarence Davis is home from the Navy on short leave with his mother, Mrs. C. R. Davis. He has seen service in the Pacific.

– – –

This poem was received by Mrs. Bertha Weston, of Hillsboro, from her husband, Sgt. E. C. Weston, who visited West Virginia shortly after their marriage and who is now serving in the U. S. Army somewhere overseas.

MY TRIP TO W. VA.

The train left St. Louis shortly after four,

I was going to West Virginia,

A place I had never been before.

I had heard of its beautiful scenery,

Its mountains and valleys of old,

And the sunsets in that beautiful state,

Are a thing of beauty, I was told.

In a short while my journey was over

And there mid scenes of gold,

I saw that beautiful sunset,

And those mountains, majestic and old.

And as I gazed at those great mountains

That seemed to reach the sky,

I knew that this was paradise,

For a soldier such as I.

For you see, there was someone with me;

To me more precious than gold,

And the love that I have for that someone

Can never in this life be told.

And when the war is over

And I settle down for life,

I’ll come back to West Virginia

Just me and that someone – my wife.

Now I will end this poem

And help this war to win,

So the “Sons of West Virginia”

Can come back home again.

And I know that they will be happy

To make West Virginia their home,

To settle down in contentment,

And never more to roam.

FARMING

Melvin Wooddell and Paul Dean are in the farming business in a rather big way for these parts.

They operate a tractor with plow, disc, binder and thresher. Last spring, they plowed 110 acres, harrowed with disc nearly 200 acres, cut 170 acres of grain, and threshed 15,961 bushels of grain. In addition, they put up 25 acres of hay, and raised 16 acres of corn, besides potatoes and truck patches.

WEDDING

Dilley – McCarty

The wedding of Miss Sarah Frances McCarty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard McCarty, of Hillsboro, and Maynard B. Dilley, son of Hevener Dilley, of Huntersville, took place on Wednesday evening, November 22, 1944, at the Marlinton Presbyterian Manse in the presence of a few friends, with Rev. James C. Wool officiating.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Guy King, of Marlinton, a son, named Bernard Given King.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Pennybacker, of Arbovale, a son.

DEATHS

Lester Goode, aged 52 years, died at his home on Droop Mountain Sunday, November 26, 1944. On Tuesday, his body was buried in the Whiting Cemetery. Surviving are three sons, Ralph, Walter and Ivan, and one daughter, Pauline.

Kennie Walter Brown, aged 78, died at his home on Droop Mountain Wednesday, November 22, 1944. The funeral was conducted from the Droop Church on Friday afternoon; interment in the Whiting cemetery. He is survived by five daughters, Mrs. Lena Fuller, of Renick; Mrs. Carl Pritt, of Droop, Mrs. Raymond Friel, of Marlinton, Bessie and Nila at home; by three sons, all of whom are in the service of their country, Private Grady in England; Pvt. Thomas in Persia; Master Sergeant Harold in Italy.

Hunter Menefee, aged about 30 years, died November 25, 1944. On Tuesday afternoon his body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mt. View Cemetery… The deceased was a son of Mrs. H. J. Meneffe. He was a school teacher. His father died a few months ago.