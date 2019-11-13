Thursday, November 16, 1944

Our Army and Navy Boys

Mrs. E. C. Dilley has received a telegram from the War Department stating that her son, Sergeant Audrey M. Dilley, was slightly wounded in action on October 19 in Italy.

A telegram was received from the War Department by Mr. and Mrs. E. E. Hill, of Lobelia, stating that their son, Pfc. Ward Hill, was wounded in action October 31, 1944, in Italy.

C. C. Sharp, of Frost, has been notified that his son, Berle K. Sharp, who was seriously wounded September 19, in Italy, is better.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Beard, of Lewisburg, have received word that their son, First Lieut. Sherman, has completed his training as a Bombardier and is sailing on the seas.

Basil C. Sharp is now in the Seventh Army, in France, under General Patch.

Norval Huff is home from Ft. Benning, Georgia, on furlough, with his mother, Mrs. Ratie Huff. Norval is in the infantry.

THINK OF YOUR BLESSINGS

Don’t blat, bleat or beef because you can’t get all the meat, sugar, fruit, butter or fresh vegetables you want. Moreover, don’t speak of it as a sacrifice.

That word, “sacrifice” has taken on a new meaning. It is used correctly now in speaking of the boys on the front lines, but erroneously when applied to the little inconveniences we meet in daily life at home.

You walk to businesses ten blocks over smooth pavements because of gasoline rationing. You should. It reminds you that your legs were given to you so that you wouldn’t have to go on all fours. Every time you take a step, think of the boy in service walking thirty miles a day through jungles on unbroken paths.

You growl about having to carry home ten pounds of groceries to make a good dinner. The boy at the front carries sixty-five pounds of equipment and a heavy rifle, eats a hand out at which you’d turn up your nose or turn your back.

You go to bed between clean sheets with plenty of covering in keeping with the seasons while the man fighting for your liberties drops to the ground and burrows into a fox hole like an animal…

You get up in the morning and step into a modern bathroom to bathe and shave. He gets up to wash his face if there is any water close by, or goes without if the order is to march.

You walk about in safety providing you use reasonable care. He walks in the face of death at every step, knowing that any step may bring him into an unseen, unknown ambush.

You may, if you don’t like your boss, quit and tell him where to go. He may not like his superior officer, but he can’t quit and tell the officer what he thinks of him, unless he wants punishment for insubordination– or possibly face a firing squad composed of his own buddies, should his offense justify such radical punishment.

“His is not to reason why

His is but to do and die.”

Shut your trap on the “sacrifice” talk, even on the thought of it.

None of us at home have been called upon to make any justifying squawk. Most of our sacrifices are imaginary. – Mueler Record

FIELD NOTES

Report comes of a panther on the Elk Mountain and head of Clover Creek. It has been heard a number of nights above the Mann and Waugh places. The first snow, the neighbors are fixing to track the varmint. Deer have been gone from this mountain for many years. They are now back in considerable numbers, and so the panther is back again, too.

WEDDING

MACE – CUTLIP

Miss Mildred Regena Cutlip and Leo William Mace were united in marriage, Saturday, October 28, 1944, at the Marlinton Methodist parsonage, Rev. Fred Oxendale officiating.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mr. Delbert Reed, a son,

DEATHS

Hattie Elizabeth Shoemaker Camper, aged 68, of Marlinton, daughter of Willis and Mary Allen Shoemaker, departed this life on Friday, November 10, 1944. On July 7, 1897, she was married to George W. Camper. To this union were born nine children.

Funeral was conducted from the Presbyterian Church. Burial in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery.

Luther Amos Dilley, aged 33 years, died November 8, 1944, from injuries received in a coal mine accident at Roanoke, West Virginia. He was a son of Mrs. Amanda Dilley, of Clawson, and the late Josiah Dilley.