Thursday, May 3, 1951

GOLDEN HORSESHOE WINNERS

The West Virginia Club Golden Horseshoe Test for Pocahontas County was held at Marlinton and Green Bank April 27, and the following persons were certified as winners of the Golden Horseshoe for Pocahontas County:

Tommy Dunbrack, of the Marlinton School, with a score of 158.

Jenny Richardson, of Marlinton School, with a score of 151 1/2.

Marolyn Barlow, of Marlinton School, with a score of 151.

George T. Church, of Hillsboro School, with a score of 118 1/2.

The Golden Horseshoe Ceremony is held at the Capitol Building in Charleston.

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

Eugene Channell, of Slaty Fork, a graduate of Marlinton High School is now in the Navy and stationed at Great Lakes, Illinois.

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Kenneth W. Faulknier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy R. Faulknier, of Marlinton, has been assigned to the 3rd Armored Division, Fort Knox, Kentucky, for basic training.

FIELD NOTES

Dosey Roberts, of Stamping Creek, brings in a fragment of what I take to be the front end of a bomb shell. Maybe it is the head of a shrapnel cannister. An artillery gunner of the Second World War placed the size at 37-mm. The relic was picked up at the Smith place, where Rainetown was located a generation and more ago. This is a full three airline miles away from the Droop Mountain Battlefield, where there was a lot of promiscuous cannon shooting on a fall day in 1863.

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On last Saturday night, Will Rogers and family were returning to their home on Beaver Creek from a visit to town. Near the Beaver Creek Cemetery, in the full glare of the lights of the automobile, an immense panther was seen as it crouched at the side of the road. This was not far from the place a Mr. Underwood saw a panther a few weeks ago.

FISHING

Saturday marked the first day of trout fishing and it was wholly satisfactory from the points of weather and attendance thereon and number of fish available.

Seneca Lake proved the most popular fishing water. Last year, it was stocked with rainbow trout and a lot of them were taken. It was estimated from the number put in less the catch reported the holdover would be about 1,000. This year, 3,000 more trout were put in. The take for the first day was around 800, an average of about two trout for each fisher.

Over to Watoga State Park it is Laurel Creek which is proving a popular trout stream. I am told around 700 legal trout were planted and the take the first day was around 300. These were not all put trout either, for there was a good holdover of trout of last year’s planting.

KILLED A BEAR

On Saturday, the Galfords, Taylors and other neighbors killed the big bear of Buffalo Mountain on the North Fork of Deer Creek. It was the bear dog pack of June Galford’s which treed and held the bear. Dressed weight was 224 pounds by accurate scales. The fur was fine, and the fat across the back cut a full inch.

The Tuesday before, this big bear was jumped on the mountain near Boyer. He crossed over into Virginia and down the Laurel Fork, where the dogs were called off. The bear came back in a few nights to the Buffalo. In the next chase he headed for the North Fork of Deer Creek where he was treed and killed.

This was a notorious old sheep thief. In the past few weeks, he is known to have killed and carried off no less than 14 head of ewes, worth $750.

BULLS

Nine of the 24 bulls sold last Wednesday at the purebred beef cattle sale at Lewisburg came to Pocahontas County. The stockmen buying were McClintic Farms, A. E. Burdette, Beard Brothers, John Wimer, A. C. Barlow, Jacob Hoover and B. B. Beard.

But why should there be wonder at such a large percentage of the offerings at this sale should come up the river?

Our stock improvement program is well underway and getting better each year. These bulls are from good breeders and good breeding. They will give a decided boost to our stock improvement program.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Baker, of Marlinton, a son, Wilbert Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Orndorff, of Green Bank, a daughter, Rosella Mary.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Boggs, a daughter Ernestine.

DEATHS

Mrs. Fanny Berry Bratton, aged 77 years, widow of the late W. A. Bratton, died April 25, 1951. Funeral service was held from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church. Her body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery. She was a daughter of the late John Cash Cologne and Fanny Gray Maddox Cologne, of Fauquier County, Virginia. For more than 50 years, Mrs. Bratton had been a resident of Marlinton. Her many friends regret her passing.

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Nera Kennison Irvine, widow of the late Amaziah Irvine, and daughter of the late Allen Reed and Rebecca Perkins Kennison. Funeral service from the Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

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Death gently closed the book of life for one of Green Bank’s most beloved citizens Wednesday night, April 18, 1951, when Samuel H. Elliott passed away in the Marlinton Hospital. Samuel H. Elliott was born in Green Bank, a son of James and Elizabeth Propst Elliott.