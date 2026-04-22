Thursday, April 26, 1951

FIELD NOTES

Billy Evans, superintendent to the State Fish Hatchery, brings the welcome news that trout will be planted in Stony and Swago creeks. Permission has been secured from landowners for public fishing from Campbelltown bridge at Waugh’s mill. On Swago the stream will be open from where the creek comes to the road above the residence of Will Rogers to the Greenbrier River.

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Eldridge McComb was over from Burr Valley one day last week. A part of his business in town was to call at the printing office, sweeten his subscription account and pass the time of day with the editor.

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I asked Eldridge what he could find out among the neighbors of the late Henry Pyles, when he had to run for his life from a pack of wolves on Beaver Lick Mountain. Eldridge said that was before his time, but he would look about the matter and report later.

However, what did I know of the fiddler and that wolf pack of Beaver Lick Mountain? This was a new story to me and a good one.

Following the War Between the States, the wolf packs in this part of the country were man-eaters. Men, both soldiers and civilians, were bushwhacked and killed in these woods and these wolves acquired taste for human flesh.

Late one night or rather early one morning, the community fiddler was returning home through the low place in the Beaver Lick at the head of Beaver Creek. He had played for a party over on Douthards creek or North Fork of Anthonys creek. He heard wolves on his trail, so he climbed a convenient tree being careful to take his nice old violin with him. On came the man-eating wolves, ferocious in their hunger.

That tree was just too small and wavery for comfort, when the man had to climb higher to keep out of reach of the frantic leaps of the 100 pound leader of the pack.

Then the wolves started gnawing at the tree, and it looked like they might bite it off too, with its heavy load of man swaying in its top.

In his extremity, the poor fiddler decided to see if music could tame the raging varmints as a last resort. As the lilting notes of a medley of Sourwood Mountain, Arkansas Traveler, The Widow’s Lament and Hannah Cleaning Fish were wafted to the mountain air, the wolves desisted, to hunker on their tails and howl their sorrow to the skies. The Retreat from Moscow, was more than strained feelings could stand, and the wolves then slunk away into the forest depths of the great mountain.

CHOSEN VALEDICTORIAN

Davis and Elkins College announces the selection of Roy B. Clarkson as Valedictorian of the graduating class of 1951.

Clarkson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter G. Clarkson, of Cass. He is a graduate of Green Bank High School where he played football and was an officer of his class.

He is majoring in Math and minoring in Science and has been on the Dean’s list for Outstanding Scholarship each semester of his four years attendance at D. & E.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Jackson, Jr., of Buckeye, a daughter, Maxine Lou.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank I. Sharp, of Marlinton, a son, John Henry.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Collins, of Durbin, a son, Ernest Berl.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Nowlin Sheets, of Hunters-ville, a son, Michael Lynn.

DEATHS

Mrs. Ruth Ruckman Smith, aged 57 years, of Mill Point; wife of A. M. Smith and daughter of the late M. F. and Eliza Jane Smith Ruckman. Funeral service from Marvin Chapel. Her body was laid to rest in the nearby Ruckman Cemetery.

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Sam H. Elliott, 69, well-known contractor and lifelong resident of Green Bank. Funeral service from Wesley Chapel Methodist Church with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

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Joan Wanless, age 15 years, a daughter of Arthur and Maude Burner Wanless; member of the sophomore class of Marlinton High School. Funeral from New Hope Lutheran Church with burial in the White family cemetery.