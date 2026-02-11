Thursday, February 15, 1951

FIELD NOTES

An Associated Press dispatch brings the news that the bustling steel mill town of Clairton, Pennsylvania, is enjoying the thrills and chills of a black panther scare.

Police began by scoffing at reports of excited residents who telephoned with news of seeing a black panther. Chief Peter Orsini and others have seen the animal. The chief said the beast is about four feet long with a long tail. How the animal reached this industrial center near Pittsburgh remains a mystery.

– – –

Last Thursday, the Charleston Gazette printed the news that a panther has been lurking in the rugged hills of the Coal Branch area of Kanawha County. More than six dogs are known to have been killed; a hog was killed; and a dressed hog was carried away from a back porch. Usually fearless hunting dogs have turned, bristled and turned back at an abandoned mine shaft.

The varmint’s tracks are easy to find in the snow, but no one has seen the animal. However, a number of the neighbors have heard the beast scream like a woman in distress. After about nine o’clock at night the dogs of the neighborhood have been unusually restless.

The report further states that in the varmint’s tracks, the prints of six claws are plainly visible. Well, cats have four claws, but in walking and trotting, they make a straight line of tracks – the hind feet stepping in the tracks of the front feet. Sometimes extra toes are plainly to be seen.

AN EARLY RISER

BOYER – The first groundhog of the season was observed by Mrs. Arnold Ervine and Mrs. Hallie Vanosdale. The place was the sunny hillside, opposite the Boyer Cash Store; the time, January 19, near the noon hour. Probably mislaid his calendar last fall.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mason Vaughan, of Hillsboro, a daughter, Margaret Naomi.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Crockett, of Mill Point, a daughter, Bonnie Lee.

DEATH

Aaron A. Sharp, aged 70, died January 11, 1951, at the home of his son, Dr. Roland Sharp in Mullins. The deceased was a son of the late Abraham and Ella Sharp. He was one of our best and prominent citizens.