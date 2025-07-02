Thursday, July 7, 1950

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Mrs. Moffett Williams entertained several of her young friends Sunday afternoon. The occasion was the birthdays of her sons. Richard was five on July 2; and Roger was two on July 5.

Little guests attending were Ricky Rimmer, Harold Cochran, Ray McLaughlin, Martha Lee Dean, Sarah Alice Currence, Ellen Friel, Margie Hill, Pat Melton, Margaret Melton, Bobby Miller, Agnes Simmons, Carla and Sharla Gladwell, Chipper Williams, Mary Lee Shafer, Lois Ann Barlow, Micky Clutter, Alice McClure, Tommie McKissic, Margaret Ann Sharpenberg, Sonny LaRue, David Dilley, Ann Eskridge, Jean Carol Johnson, Kenny Kinnison, Richard and Roger Williams.

PIONEER CAMP

Among the Pioneer Group from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church attending Pioneer Camp at Davis and Elkins College this week are Gene Pryor, Letcher Simmons, Sherley Malcomb, Annette Rucker, Sis Bowers, Frances Astin, Tommy Burns, John Young, Nancy Ward Currence, Mary Jarvis Currence, Sybil Davis, Billy Davis, Margaret Ann Eubank, Frances Bankhead, Phyllis McNeill, Jack Gay, Sterl Edward McElwee, Eldridge Waugh, Wanda Defibaugh, Lemuel Defibaugh, Anne Davis Boswell, John and Don Hannah. Leaders, Mary Alice Beard, Eddie Defibaugh, James Malcom, and Robert P. Melton, Instructor.

WEDDING

The Marvin Chapel Methodist Church was the scene of a pretty, but quiet wedding Tuesday, June 27, 1950, when Miss Nina Ruth Waugh, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred J. Waugh, became the bride of Cornelius Preston Pritchard, son of Mrs. Eudura Pritchard, of Knapps Creek, and the late Robert Pritchard.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Jones, of Hillsboro, a son, Verlon Gene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Bradford Clutter, of Renick, a daughter, Patricia Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Ford Hammons, of Clover Lick, a son, Alfred Alexander.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Frazier Spangler, of Buckeye, a daughter, Phyllis Jane.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Lester Varner, of Marlinton, a daughter, Carol Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Abraham Hayes, of Buckeye, a son.

DEATHS

Mrs. Mary Baxter Cunningham, aged 27, wife of William Cunningham, died Wednesday, June 28, 1950. On Friday afternoon her body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery, the service being held from the home. The deceased was a daughter of Mrs. Lola Baxter and the late James L. Baxter.

– – –

Mrs. Mollie Perkins, aged 75 years, died at the home on Caesar Mountain Tuesday, July 4, 1950. On Wednesday afternoon the funeral service was held from the home.