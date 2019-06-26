Thursday, June 29, 1944

Our Army and Navy Boys

Somewhere in the South Pacific (Delayed) – Marine Corporal Arden J. Curry, of Marlinton, son of Sheriff O. B. Curry, was trying to rub the dust of the sunbaked road from his eyes when he saw Hospital Apprentice First Class Emery L. Anderson, Jr., of the same town, marching past with a column of Marines.

The two boys had been friends since they went to the same schools and played on the Marlinton High School football and basketball teams. They also worked together for 13-months in the Curry and Callison Super Market.

Hospital Apprentice Anderson took part in the Marshall campaign.

At Eniwetok, he worked in the front lines under constant fire, dragging wounded into foxholes and tagging them for the stretcher bearers who later carried them back to first aid stations.

Young Anderson is the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Emery L. Anderson, of Marlinton.

– – –

Eighth AAF Bomber Station, England: Staff Sergeant Berton E. Smith, 27, of Marlinton, is assistant crew chief on a Flying Fortress that has been hammering the factories, railroad yards and airfields of Germany…

He and his fellow mechanics have been working night and day keeping the planes in condition for the continual pounding of the invasion coast, resting only when the ships are away on a bombing attack.

Staff Sergeant Smith is the son of Mr. and Mrs. B. E. Smith, of Marlinton, and his wife is Mrs. Pearl Smith, of Valley Bend.

A graduate of Marlinton High School, he was a lumber inspector with B. E. Smith Hardwood Lumber Company in Marlinton, when he entered the AAF in May 1942. The AAF trained him at the Curtiss Wright Institute in Glendale, California.

THE BIG STORM

On last Friday, June 23, a cyclone struck in the West Virginia counties of Harrison, Barbour, Randolph and Tucker, leaving a wake of death and destruction. More than one hundred people perished; about sixty in Harrison and about thirty in the Elkins area. The number of injured is placed at more than 500. The large town of Shinnston in Harrison county, and the small town of Montrose in Randolph county, were especially hard hit. The big wind storm came into West Virginia from the Pittsburgh area and passed into Maryland by way of Tucker county.

FIELD NOTES

Some weeks ago, the family of W. H. Taylor, near Dunmore, was surprised to discover a big blacksnake in the house. They all found out that catching comes before killing, and there was considerable mixing around before the snake could be cornered.

Mrs. Ed Bobblett, of near Millpoint, found a blacksnake swallowing a garter snake, the other day. While she was killing the black snake, the garter snake wiggled away.

Down on Bucks Run near Marlinton, a big wild cat has been following people of nights. By reason of its size, some of the men figure it must be a Canadian lynx. One night last week, Jake Jackson’s hound dog treed the varmint on Bridger Mountain. Jake got to calling his feist dog to help in the fight, and the varmint got scared, jumped off the tree and went into a hole in some rocks.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Luther C. Dulaney, of Buckeye, a daughter, named Bettie Marie.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett D. Bussard, of Minnehaha Springs, a son, named Stephen Jarrett Bussard.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Penick B. Rose, of Lobelia, a son, named David Brown Rose.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Thomas Meadows, of Neola, a son, named Rodney Perry Meadows.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Willie P. Rose, of Droop Mountain, a son and a daughter, named Carol Jean Rose and Larry Lee Rose.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph S. Arbogast, of Clover Lick, a son named Samuel Wayne Arbogast.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ben F. Wilfong, of Millpoint, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Snedegar, of Marlinton, a daughter. The father is serving with the U. S. Armed Forces in England.

DEATHS

W. J. Killingsworth, aged 82 years, died on Wednesday, June 21, 1944. He had been in failing health for several years.

His body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery…

The deceased was a native of Bath County, being born at Warm Springs. About 60 years ago, he came to Pocahontas county to work as a carpenter and builder. He was one of the first citizens of the town of Marlinton. He was an upright man, honest in all his dealings.

Mr. Killingsworth married Miss Luemma McKeever, of Swago. She preceded him in death a few years ago. To this union was born one son, A. G. Killingsworth, of Marlinton.

– – –

The funeral of Mrs. Mary E. Moore, aged 89 years, widow of the late Prof. John S. Moore, was held from the Marlinton Methodist Church by her pastor, Rev. Fred Oxendale, last Thursday afternoon, in the presence of a large congregation of sorrowing relatives and friends. The active pall bearers were Zack Johnson, Walter Mason, Clarence Moore, Dice Grimes, D. R. Hannah and Edward Rexrode.

The honorary pall bearers were W. L. Davis, F. H. Viers, Kyle Curtis, Clyde Vallandingham, Raymond Bowers, Emerson Sharp and Clarence Carpenter.

–

Mrs. Grace Campbell Fischer, 68, died at her home in Belington June 10, 1944. She was born in Huntersville, June 18, 1876, and had resided here since 1888. She was a daughter of S. A. and Emma Lowry Campbell.

– – –

John Barlow, aged 40 years, died on Monday, June 25, 1944, after a long, lingering illness. As this paper is printed, the time of the funeral has not been announced; awaiting word from a brother, Henry, who is in the Army.

The deceased was a son of the late John E. and Marella Smith Barlow, of Edray. His sisters are Mrs. Frank Young and Mrs. Ham Burns; his brothers are Clarence, Fred, Page and Henry Barlow.

– – –

Mrs. Margaret L. Kellison Wilfong, aged 53 years, died at her home on Stamping Creek, June 17, 1944 after quite a long illness. Her body was laid to rest in the Ruckman graveyard.

The deceased was a daughter of the late Clinton Kellison and wife, having been born April 4, 1891. She became the wife of Brown Wilfong. To this union were born eight children, and of whom survive: Amon, Randolph, Dennis, George, Ben, Erie, Nellie and Mrs. James Hankins.

She was a good, kind mother and neighbor, and she will be greatly missed by many friends.