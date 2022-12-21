Thursday, December 25, 1947

Among the students home from college for the holidays are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward McElwee, Sammy Brill, Arnold Weiford, Jean Sharp, Betty Jo Kramer, Arden Curry, Jack Poage, Dotty Lou McLaughlin, W. V. U.; Stanley Moore, Junior Anderson, Wilmer Ruckman, Davis and Elkins; Mary Frances Overholt, Columbia University; Joan Overholt, Stanford Fertig, Cornell University; Albert Moore, V.P.I., Blacksburg; Hazel Jackson, W. Va. Tech; Edgar P. Boblett, W. Va. Business College, Fairmont; Wilma Carr, Anna Lee Dean, Thomas Moore, Marshall College; George Ardell, U. S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

– – –

J. E. Buckley, A. E. Cooper and Craig Richardson were in Pittsburgh at the big football game in which the Philadelphia Eagles, under the coaching of John S. Kellison, won the championship. On their return, they were accompanied by Mr. Kellison. The final game for the championship will be played in Chicago, Illinois.

BEAR

During the recent season, some of the Workman boys and their friends were hunting over in the Sulphur Run territory. One of the Workmans noticed a freshly scratched place near a log. It looked somewhat like a groundhog hole and he felt compelled to look closer. Stooping to peer into some brush and leaves piled by the log, he found himself looking directly into the eyes of a large bear and only inches away. The bear growled and started out; the man back-stepped to give him room and fell backward over a log. As the bear went by, he struck at it with the gun barrel, being too close range to shoot. The other hunters heard sounds never before heard from man nor beast, but when they got it located the bear was gone. After the bear passed on and the man got up, he did get in about three shots before the bear was out of sight, but none with telling effect.

When asked which was scared the worst he or the bear, he said, “I must have been, for the bear could still run.”

FIELD NOTES

Back in the good old days, it was the custom to even things up with smart old deer by sending a dog into thickets to bring the deer abounding out. Now, in this dogless age, it is a dog’s life for hunters to drive such thickets by hand and word of mouth. Their noisy tramping puts the deer on notice, to slip back between drives, or to lie low in his bed, or slip out over the divide to creep through a stand. As for that imitation dog yelping, it fools no animal of higher intellect than the mind of man.

When it comes to coon hunting, Guy Dean, of Lobelia, told me of a system a neighbor had thought out to save labor and not interfere with sleeping time. When his dogs treed a coon and it was not possible to shine its eyes for a shot, he would tie his shirt or coat around the tree. Then he would go home to sleep in his own good bed, knowing the coon would not venture over the garment.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Skaggs, a daughter, named Roberta Ann.

DEATHS

J. Luther McNeill, aged 82, of Marlinton, died Monday afternoon after an illness of many weeks. He had suffered a stroke of paralysis. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence VanReenan McNeill; four sons, Howard, of Droop, Arnot and Reed, of Marlinton, Henry, of Tampa Florida; and a daughter, Mrs. Mabel Conrad, of Hammond, Indiana… Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Lanty Rosco Hefner, died December 14, 1947, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Catherine Sharp, of Minnehaha Springs. He is survived by five daughters: Mrs. Annie Watson, of Neola, Mrs. Goldie Dilley, of Marlinton, Mrs. Catherine Sharp and Mrs. Lorena White, of Minnehaha Springs and Mrs. Garcie Gilbert, of White Sulphur Springs; and one son, Otis Hefner, of Mill Gap, Virginia. Burial in the Mays Chapel church cemetery at Anthony Creek.

– – –

The body of Captain Harry Jordan Schofield, aged 29, years, was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday morning, December 1, 1947. He perished in an airplane crash near Memphis, Tennessee, along with 19 other Army personnel…

– – –

On Thursday afternoon, December 18, 1947, at two o’clock, the funeral service of Staff Sergeant Burley H. Hively was conducted by Rev. B. B. Breitenhirt and Rev. T. G. Alderman, with military honors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The service was held at the Baxter Presbyterian Church in Dunmore.

The young soldier sacrificed his life in Belgium so we could live in peace. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hively, of Dunmore…