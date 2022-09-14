Thursday, September 18, 1947

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward McElwee, Sammy Brill, Miss Joan Sharp and Arnold Weiford are among those who went to West Virginia University this week.

Miss Eleanor Chestnut, of the Panama Canal Zone, is spending her vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kent Chestnut, at Frost.

Hubert J. Sharp, machinist’s mate, third class, son of Dolphia Sharp, of Marlinton, was the guest of the Royal Yacht Squadron during the colorful Cowes Regatta, when his ship, the destroyer USS Zellars, visited Cowes, Isle of Wright, England.

Norman Shaw, Sonny Shaw and Ward Barlow attended the State Jersey Cattle Sale at Jackson Mill Saturday. Both returned with a fine cow.

Field Notes

Friday morning, those who were observing the clouds got a satisfying look at a big bald eagle as he wheeled in the sun over this man’s town. His white head and white tail shined out like a silver dollar in a mud hole.

– – –

William H. Arbogast of the Greenbank District, has an interesting and perhaps valuable relic in the way of a “U. S. Grant in Memoriam” piece. It is a nice medallion of base metal, half again as large as a silver dollar. It was dug up in a posthole on Beaver Creek by Mr. Arbogast’s son while building a telephone line on the national forest. On one side is the picture of General Grant, 1822-1885, U. S. Grant in Memoriam, Soldier, President, Citizen, Though to Earth No More, In Our Hearts Forever.

On the reverse side is the picture of General Grant on a war horse with mounted aid and flag and army camp in the background. Fort Donaldson 1862, Vicksburg 1863, Richmond 1865, President 1869-1877.

There are faint traces of the plating or guilding which once covered the piece.

– – –

Up on the street the other day, the conversation turned to the subject of insects. Everyone had noted this as an unusual bug year even if house flies had gone down the long, long trail awinding, along with the passenger pigeon and the buffalo. Lynn Kincaid gave report of experience with yellow jackets. He and a buddy were cutting timber, when they heard a loud buzzing of bees. Finally, they located a hornet’s nest as big as a peck measuring some eighty feet from the ground in a big white pine. This tree was next in line to be cut. When it crashed, a regular swarm of yellow jackets went up and hung in the air, about where the nest was. The jackets stayed there all day, but were gone next morning.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Garland Cook, of Seebert, a son, named Garland H. Cook.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Percy Oliver, of Dunmore, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Ervine, of Cass, a son, named Dewey Hunter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dick McElwee, of Romney, a son, named Richard Paul.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Gray, of Dunmore, a son, named Robert Lee, Jr.

Golden Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Reeves Gay, of Edray, will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary with an open house on Sunday, September 21…

DEATHS

Charles Edward Collins, aged 38, was killed in a mine accident at Quinwood Friday night, September 12, 1947. Burial was at Holly Grove Cemetery Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Louise Collins; his father, George J. Collins, of Stanaford, and a sister, Mrs. Virginia Wooddell, of Dunmore.

Ray Barkley, aged 36 years, died at his home in Baltimore Monday, September 8, 1947… He had been hopelessly ill for some time. On Monday, his body was laid to rest in the Oliver Cemetery at Cass.

Cornelius Daniel Jackson, aged 80 years, died Thursday, September 11, 1947, at his home in Appomattox, Virginia. On Tuesday, his body was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery on Elk by the grave of his wife who preceded him some years ago… The deceased was a son of the late Warwick and Louise Jackson. He married Miss Mamie Rose…

Fred James Waugh, aged 55, died Tuesday, September 9, 1947, after a long illness. On Thursday afternoon, his body was laid in the Ruckman cemetery, the service conducted at Marvin Chapel… The deceased was a son of the late John A. and Virginia Gibson Waugh. He was a soldier in the First World War. He married Miss Glenna Auldridge, who survives, with their four children, Dwight, Bobby and Nina Ruth, at home, and Mrs. Gladys Dean…