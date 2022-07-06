Thursday, July 10, 1947

Loses Arm

On Thursday, July 3, Michael Gibson, aged 13 years, lost an arm in an automobile accident. He and his brother were driving a tractor along the road near their home. Michael jumped off the moving tractor to open a gate. He jumped into the side of a passing automobile. One arm was almost severed. First aid measures were administered and the boy brought immediately to the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital where it was found necessary to amputate the arm. He is making a fine recovery… Michael is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Dock Gibson.

PERSONAL NOTES

Rev. Roger P. Melton and Miss Helen Smith are at Pioneer Camp at Davis and Elkins College this week as councilors and instructors. Among the young people in attendance from the Presbyterian church are Mary Alice Beard, Basil Price Sharp, Jackie Bear, Don Bowers, Smokie Johnson, James Malcomb, Jimmie Davis, Bobby Welder, Don Defibaugh, French Moore, Anna Jean Daetwyler, Jewel Hannah and Helen Sharp.

Mrs. June McElwee, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward McElwee and Francis McElwee spent the weekend with Alfred McElwee in Wilmington, Delaware.

Rev. D. T. Tharp is over from Buckhannon to visit friends and do a bit of fishing. He reports few fish, but one big rattler. He was accompanied by his nephew, Earl Milam.

Martha White McNeel and her brother, Lanty McNeel, of Hillsboro, spent one day last week with Dolores Jean and Sammy Arbogast, of Millpoint.

Mr. and Mrs. Arndt White and sons, Rex, Max and Lee, spent the weekend with relatives in Pendleton county.

Isaac McNeel and family of Charleston, are spending a couple weeks at Virginia Beach.

WEDDINGS

Oscar Nelson announces the marriage of his daughter, Jean, to Kenneth Weese, of Elkins, on Saturday, July 5, 1947, at the home of the officiating minister, Rev. Harry Blackhurst.

The groom is the son of Charles E. Weese, of Elkins. He is employed by the Mower Lumber Company.

– – –

Miss Azales Galford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Galford, became the bride of Frank Scalise, son of Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Scalise, of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, Saturday, June 7, 1947. The double ring ceremony was performed in the Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bruce H. McDonald officiating.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Michael, a son, named Robert Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harper Banton, of Durbin, a daughter, named Barbara Jane.

DEATHS

Mrs. Ella Sharp Gibson, aged 79 years, wife of Robert Gibson, of Elk, died Thursday, July 3, 1947. On Sunday afternoon, her body was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery. The service was held from Mary’s Chapel… Mrs. Gibson was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Silas Sharp… She is survived by her husband and their five children, Odes and Willie Gibson; Florence, Mrs. Forrest Gibson and Mrs. Harry Thomas.

Mrs. Gibson was a thoroughly good woman, active in community and church affairs. She was a homemaker, too – a home known far and wide for unbounded hospitality. Since early life she had been a professing Christian, a member of the Methodist Church.

– – –

Mrs. Alice Goodsell Cover, aged 57 years, wife of T. J. Cover, of Durbin, died Wednesday, June 25, 1947, of a heart attack. The funeral was held at the home by her pastor, Rev. B. B. Breitenbirt, on Friday, with interment in the family plot in Bartow cemetery. The deceased was a daughter of the late John W. Goodsell.

She is survived by her husband and their six daughters…

FIELD NOTES

Bears have been killing sheep all spring over on Big Spring and Dry Branches of Elk River, so M. P. Vandevender sent over for Oscar Sharp to come with the dogs. He got there last Saturday and found from the sign that two bears were working on the sheep. The old bear had left out for parts unknown, but the little bear was still hanging around. The dogs soon had him up a tree, and then the hunters came up and made a good bear out of him. The hunt took place on Middle Mountain.

– – –

Young Robert Pyles, of Beaver Creek, brought in a big black spider for identification. The red hour glass markings gave the clue – black widow. The name is Latrodectus Mactans. It lives outdoors, under sticks and stones, but it belongs to the same family as the house spider, which makes the tangled web in corners of rooms where “no beaux will go.” All spider bites are poisonous. That is the way they overcome their prey. With a solitary exception, all spiders in this region are too weak to bite into human skin deep enough to cause pain and damage as much as a bee sting. The exception is the black widow spider. This is the only one of which there is evidence of it seriously biting human beings.

– – –

A lot of fine big brown trout from the Marlinton State Trout Nursery, were planted in Williams River down Tea Creek way. At times, these trout can be seen in numbers, but I have never heard of anyone getting them to bite to do any good. These trout were hand raised and the diet prescribed consisted largely of ground meat. The tale comes back to me that a friend of mine figured he would even the score with those trout by baiting his hook with what they were raised on. So, on his next fishing day, he went equipped with a lot of baloney in his bait box, with some hamburger on the side. No, he did not get some fish. Those trout have gone back on their raising; they do not choose any more baloney.

– – –

Last Monday, Fred Galford took his bear dogs back to old Field Fork of Elk again. He went on an urgent call from neighbors for to chase down and help kill off the big bear which has been raiding sheep flocks since early spring. This time the chase was successful, for a big four hundred pound bear was made a good bear. Don Hannah, a Marlinton high school Junior, got in the finishing shots.

– – –

Up in the cornfield at the farm of John Hively, the workers found a dry land terrapin one day last week. Upon examination, it was found to be the same one Mr. Hively and his sons marked seventeen years ago.