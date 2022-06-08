Thursday, June 12,1947

BEAR KILLED

Woodrow Kershner killed a big bear in the Knobs country, west of Jacox, on Monday of this week. Jasper McMillion’s dogs were fighting it. This bear had killed sheep for Welton McMillion the night before.

Hitch Hiking Joe

Oscar Sharp has a regular hitchhiker in his old bear dog Joe. The other day, old Joe was beating his way back home from a bear chase which took him somewhere far into the Black Forest, down Cherry River way. He made it back to Stamping Creek, and lay down under a tree beside the road not far from the residence of Lanty Hefner. When an east-bound car would pass, old Joe would run out to it. He got no invites to ride. Then Lanty Hefner saw and recognized him as Oscar Sharp’s old Joe. He drove his car down by the dog; old Joe ran to the car, and was taken for a ride back home. That was what old Joe was wanting all along.

Canada At Home

From a series of articles by Dr. Maurice Brooks, of WVU.

The finest and wildest mountain region in West Virginia is the high Cheat country in Randolph and Pocahontas counties. Here the ridges for miles are above 4,000 feet elevation, with peak after peak, rising above 4,500 feet. Because of abundant rainfall, forest fires have done little damage, and the long ranges are clothed in dense forest, a tribute to lumbering methods, which have left young trees to make a new forest. The mountains become higher to the south, until, on the slope of Thorny Flat Mountain at 4,760 feet above the sea, Shavers Fork of Cheat River bubbles from a tiny spring to begin its long journey to the Monongahela, the Ohio, the Mississippi and the Gulf…

4-H FIELD DAY

Fifteen 4-H Clubs met on the athletic field of Greenbank High School for the annual field meet May 24. The clubs with the highest percentage attendance were: Buckeye Winners; Hillsboro Pep-to-Win; Seneca Go-Getters; and the Edray Producers…

The afternoon program consisted of relays, softball throw and track meet. The enthusiastic events and first, second and third place winners were as follows:

Wheelbarrow Race for boys – Tommy May and Vandon Kershner of Hillsboro Pep-to-Win; Beale and Galford of the Seneca Go-Getters; and Basil Sharp and Walter Sharp of the Marlinton Jolly Pioneers.

Wheelbarrow Race for girls – Margaret McCutcheon and Peggy Sheets of the Greenbank Merry Wigglers; Betty Moore and Joan Lovelace of the Marlinton Livewires; and Mary Jarvis Currence and Sybil Lea Davis of the Marlinton Jolly Pioneers.

Egg Throw for boys – Curtis and Carl McNeill of the Buckeye Winners; Billy Johnson and Walter Sharp of the Marlinton Jolly Pioneers; and members of the Draft Arrowheads and the Edray Producers tied for third.

Egg Throw for girls – Kathleen Ryder and Jolene Kerr of the Greenbank Merry Wigglers; Jean Rose and Joan Rose of the Hillsboro Pep-to-Win; and Patty Shafer and Patty Wooddell of the Edray Producers.

Peanut Relay for boys – Tommy Shaw of the Edray Producers; Leon Ryder of the Greenbank Merry Wigglers; and Basil Sharp of the Jolly Pioneers.

Peanut Relay for girls – Gilda Gay, Marlinton Livewires; Juanita Howard, Buckeye Winners; and Jolene Kerr, Greenbank Merry Wigglers.

50-Yard Dash for girls – Thelma Totten, Hillsboro Progressors; Sugar Kellison, Hillsboro Pep-to-Win; and Joan Lovelace, Marlinton Livewires.

Softball Throw for boys – Nicholas McNeill, Buckeye Winners; Craig Sharp, Draft Arrowheads; Hymon Mc-Million, Hillsboro Progressors.

Softball Throw for girls – Eleanor Gibson, Seneca Go-Getters; Carolyn Kellison, Buckeye Winners; and Pennybacker, Greenbank Merry Wigglers…

Following the events of the day, the scores for each clubs were totaled and the Greenbank Merry Wigglers took first place, receiving a plaque, which becomes permanent property of the club, since the Merry Wigglers have now won it three consecutive years. The Hillsboro Pep-to-Win Club placed second, and received two banners, one with the 4-H Club Motto and the other with the 4-H Pledge, to use in the club meeting room.

The Marlinton Livewires placed third in the County Field Day, and received an American Flag and a Green and White 4-H Flag to be used in their meeting room.

Two hundred and seventy-five persons were in attendance for this annual event.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Robertson, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Nell Bly, of Washington, D. C. to Technical Sergeant James H. Davis, of Nicholls, Georgia.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Fertig, of Dunmore, a baby girl, named Anetia Joy.

DEATHS

Robert Lee LaRue, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny LaRue, of Hillsboro. Funeral service was held at the Methodist Church at Hillsboro…

Mrs. Sarah Rebecca McFerrin Knapp, aged 66 years, wife of Clayton Campbell Knapp, of Lexington, Virginia, died May 25, 1947, at her home. She was a sister of A. H. McFerrin, of Marlinton, and Mrs. Joe McNeel, of Millpoint.