[caption id="attachment_83575" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/75-at-the-beginning.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="273" class="size-full wp-image-83575" \/> Haying is a family project: When there\u2019s a job to be done on the Pritchard farm at Dunmore, the family turns out to do it. In the picture above, taken in one of the Pritchard meadows, are Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Pritchard, Pocahontas County Farming for Better Living program enrollees; Tom, 20, an Army Air Corps veteran; Jimmy, 17, a Green Bank High School graduate; George, 10, a newly enrolled 4-H Club member, and his guest, \u201cSandy\u201d Taylor, of Cleveland, Ohio. On the extreme left is Walter Jett, county agent. Thirteen year old Jo Betty is also a blue-ribbon 4-H club member.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThursday, October 17, 1946\r\n\r\nAgain for the sake of the record, let it be printed that about all of West Virginia was refreshed with a day\u2019s rain on Saturday. The fall averaged about an inch over a wide area. Springs and water courses were freshened up.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThis bright, sunny Monday morning, a fine big red bird is fighting his reflection in a window of this print shop. Shadowing this window is a dogwood bush with a crop of red berries. The bird is too jealous of his reflection to stop fighting long enough to eat.\r\n\r\nBOYER NEWS\r\n\r\nThose leaving for College this month from Greenbank High school were: Marian Tracy, Amil Ervine, Joel Hannah, Ivan Vandevender, Jack Phillips, Harold Crist and Bill Ashford for West Virginia University; Clyde Pugh and Sadie Nelson, Bridgewater College; and Harold Gustafson to Potomac State. \r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nWilliam Crigger, lookout man on the Beaver Lick fire tower, reports a flock of 45 big Canada wild geese flying south at of Tuesday, October 8. The big \u201cV: was only a few hundred feet over the tower.\r\n\r\nHoward Mullins, of Williams River, sends word that the sure way to get didappers is to shoot all your shot gun ammunition at them; then sit down on the side of the steam and smoke until they drown themselves to death.\r\n\r\nAnother old timer said the first time he ever saw a high powered rifle in action was back about 40 years ago, when a neighbor tried out his new gun on a bunch of didappers on the Swago Eddy. The grebes had been ducking under regularly to escape shot gun charges, the high powered 303 bullets had altogether too much velocity for them to dodge.\r\n\r\nThe report on the hunting is that squirrels are more plentiful than usual, wild and well fed. As for grouse, there may be just a few more than last year. Turkeys are more plentiful than in many years.\r\n\r\nWhile hunting squirrels in Buckley Mountain the other day, Forrest Underwood came on to a monster of a bear at the apple trees on the Griffin place, at the head of Monday Lick.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nLieutenant Harry Lynn Sheets and Miss Aretta Legg were married at the home of the bride on Saturday, October 12, 1946, at 7 o\u2019clock by Rev. Mr. Hillman, officiating minister. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leman Legg. The groom is the son of Mayor Carl L. Sheets, of Marlinton. He is a graduate of Marshall College, and saw long service in the Air Corps as a pilot. The couple went to New York on a wedding trip\u2026\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Mary McClung McLaughlin, wife of John A. McLaughlin, died at her home in Marlinton Thursday morning, October 10, 1946. On Sunday afternoon, her body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery\u2026 Mrs. McLaughlin was a daughter of the late Washington and Martha Lang McClung, of Bath County, Virginia. Thus is noted the passing of a truly good woman; active in the affairs of her family, the community and the church. For a lifetime she has been a faithful member of the church of her fathers, the Presbyterian.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMany friends in Pocahontas County regret to hear of the death of Mrs. Bradford Noyes, of Charleston. She passed away in Washington where she had gone to attend the Colonial Dames of America. She was a daughter of the late Professor Young, of Lewisburg Seminary. Surviving are her husband, Bradford Noyes, and their children, Dr. Bradford, Jr., and Mrs. John J. D. Preston.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAda Sallie Reynolds, age 35, seven months and 25 days, departed this life September 16, 1946. She was the oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Walker\u2026 She was united in marriage to Sinky Graves in 1925 and to James Reynolds 1935. Most of her life was spent in Pocahontas county. In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her sister, Mary Wheeler, and five brothers, Samuel, Lloyd, Early, Guy and Norman\u2026 \r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nHenry Galford, age 75, died October 7, 1946, at Hartstown, Pennsylvania. On Saturday, his body was brought to Hosterman to be laid among his people. The deceased was a son of the late Dallas and Elizabeth Galford. He married Miss Martha Ann Dilley, who preceded him November 16, 1918\u2026\r\n
Leave a Reply