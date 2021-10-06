Thursday, October 10, 1946\r\n\r\nFor the sake of the record let it be said that on last Wednesday morning garden stuff in Marlinton was frozen dead. However, at seven o\u2019clock a.m. the thermometer registered 40 degrees. Some time during the night the cold had reached 28 degrees. On high ground, above three thousand feet, a warm wind blew all night long, and the temperature was not below 40 degrees. On Thursday morning, there was another freeze, with the thermometer registering be-low 30 degrees. That day, J. O. Kellison, of the head of Spring Creek, came to town. He lives at an altitude of 3,400 feet. There had been no freeze at his house, with tomatoes and other garden things still green and growing.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Leah Boggs and son, Kermit Gene, returned last week from Waynesboro, Virginia, where they had visited Mr. and Mrs. James Boggs.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. John William Warren and Junior Warren, of Washington, D. C. are the guests of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. M. Warren, at Buckeye. Mrs. Warren has only been in the States a few months, coming here as a war bride from England.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Lura M. Brill, Mrs. Mabel Hudson, Mr. and Mrs. June McElwee and Mrs. Alfred McElwee were over to Morgantown Sunday, to visit Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward McElwee and Sammy Brill, students at West Virginia University.\r\n\r\nTribute\r\n\r\nJames Kirkpatrick, Alex Buterbaugh, James Belcher, Ben Campbell and others have recently, and we think untimely, been called by stern decree of destiny to quit these temporal scenes of action; to cross the bar into the realm of the spirit. Sands, as it were, passing silently, surely, inescapably through the hour glass of time.\r\n\r\nAnd now, the passing of Glen Galford removes another link to shorten the chain of social fellowship. This we sadly deplore, but are helpless to prevent or avoid. Yes, in his passing another tree has fallen in the forest of my friends, associates, comrades of my days now long past and gone. Incidentally, these dispensations bring me face to face with the cold reality that I myself might before long be listed as fallen timber.\r\n\r\nIn character, Glen was clean to the core. In his daily activity he was governed by the Golden Rule. By nature, he was kind, courteous, hospitable. As a citizen, he was upright and honorable. These are my conscientious observations, based on a lifetime of acquaintance and association. \r\n\r\nPocahontas County and his immediate community have lost a top ranking citizen. I hereby extend my sincere sympathy to his be- reaved family.\r\n\r\nJ. Luther Bird,\r\nValley Center, Virginia.\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nLast Thursday morning, Jack Carpenter, a recently returned soldier, with long overseas service, got run out of the woods by a fretful bear. He was up on the head of Stamping Creek, looking about prospects for squirrels, when he came up on a big bear. That bear did not scare one bit. Instead of making off when it saw the man, it turned its hair the wrong way and charged. Mr. Carpenter went away from that place. Whether this was a mother bear with cubs or just a natural mean old killer bear is not known.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBill Perry tells about an old timer who got caught in a big storm down on Scrub Grass. He sought shelter under a thick hemlock tree. He was sitting humped up against the trunk of the tree when something heavy biffed the bark right at his head. A big bear had swung at him, and missed by the breadth of its claws. The man fought the bear off with his big slouch hat, and at first chance backed off in the rain. The bear did not follow far. What happened was a mother bear had cuffed her cubs up the tree as the man had made for the same hemlock for shelter from the rain. He had stayed longer than the bear was willing to wait.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nDale Adkison caught a walleyed pike in the Greenbrier near Renick, which weighed 15 pounds 8 ounces. He has entered it in the Field and Stream big fish contest.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\nDilley \u2013 Callison\r\n\r\nThe marriage of Miss Jo Cameron Callison, daughter of Mrs. Hycie Callison, of Marlinton, and Dr. G. Steele Callison, of Oak Hill, to Alfred Burdette Dilley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arvel B. Dilley, of Marlinton, was solemnized at 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 1946, at the Marlinton Methodist Church by the Rev. Harvey C. Porter. \r\n\r\nThe bride wore a powder blue flannel suit with brown accessories. Her flowers were yellow rose buds and she carried a white bible.\r\n\r\nMiss Pearl Marie Curtis was maid of honor and wore a dark blue suit and black and white accessories. Her corsage was of white gardenias.\r\n\r\nWilliam Michael served as best man.\r\n\r\nHospital Patients\r\n\r\nMrs. Ray Hively and son, born Saturday, September 28, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Jimmie Gibson and daughter, born October 5, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Elwood Pegram and baby born on October 4, 1946,\r\n\r\nMrs. Orvel Dodrill, Jr., and son, Stephen McKinley, born October 4, 1946
Leave a Reply