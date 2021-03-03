Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, March 7, 1946

For the good of all concerned I had been figuring on writing about the relative merits of yellow and white corn meal as food for human consumption. As a man maker, yellow meal has it all over the insipid white, but the white has popularity with the cooks. The result of such a diet, depleted of health and strength-giving units, is that the victim is deprived of his fighting, arguing spirit to such an extent as to be utterly unable of self defense. He supinely endures the enervating diet until he gradually disintegrates like white meal dust before a wind.

Modern science has dem-onstrated by chemical and other tests that hogs do have foreknowledge when it comes to choosing yellow corn over white when they are larding up for winter…

However, before I could get launched out and in full sail on the subject, my friend, Harry P. Sturm, up Clarksburg way, sends in a clipping from a Lexington, Kentucky, paper, which intelligently deals with the merits of yellow meal over white. I print it herewith. Harry and I belong to the school which holds to and teaches the truth that maple molasses is top trimming for yellow corn cakes; relegating gravy to second place.

“I have enjoyed in a hundred old Virginia homes, and in many in Kentucky, the incomparable delights of yellow cornbread, which is the paragon of all cornbreads. Yellow cornbread is made from golden corn meal ground from yellow corn. Let there by no mistake or misapprehension about this! There’s nothing finer with ham gravy than yellow corn cakes and everybody enamored of the South knows there’s nothing in the traditional corncake besides boiling water, yellow corn meal, salt and hog grease, unless it be the skill of she who mixes and cooks it. ‘Cornbread,’ particularly ‘yellow cornbread,’ my grandfather always told me, was ‘the salvation of the South.’ I’ve enjoyed this pleasurable salvation as the lowly hoecake or johnnycake and as the elegant butter bread of Virginia and the classical spoonbread of Kentucky…

“Bolted, sieved, refined, bleached and neatly packaged and then labeled corn meal is white, but its soul is a black as the darkest pits of Hell. It is a product of the corn that has sold its virginity for a song and a cigarette. There is a place for such things, but that place is not in the cornbread to be served to a true Kentuckian or Virginian or in the cornbread to be fed to a real Kentucky or Virginia bird dog or fox hound.”

AMERICAN LEGION POST 50 ORATORICAL CONTEST

Pocahontas Post No. 50, American Legion, will again sponsor an Oratorical Contest for the High Schools of this county, to be held at Marlinton High School Thursday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The subject this year will be The Constitution – Temple of Liberty, for the prepared oration and the extemporaneous talk will be on one of the Articles or Amendments to the Constitution to be drawn by the contestant. Medals will be awarded by the Post for this contest.

The Legion Committee – Frank E. Johnson, Richard Currence and Grady Moore – announce that this is a part of Legion’s Americanism Program and last year more than 100,000 high school students from 44 states participated in the nationwide contest…

The high schools of the county are now holding elimination contests and names of the contestants will be announced later. The Committee has been informed that Miss Imogene Workman will represent the Hillsboro High School, but has not received the names of the Greenbank and Marlinton entries.

LOBELIA NEWS

Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Ryder, of Charleston, are visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. D. S. Ryder. After spending 28 months in the Army, 18 of them overseas, he has received his honorable discharge. He has four battle stars and the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. and Mrs. E. L. Cutlip and children, Richard, Ro-land Gene and Lucy Jane, spent Sunday at the home of Mrs. D. S. Ryder.

We are glad to see Donald Gene Williams and his sister, Nancy, out after being shut in so long with scarlet fever.

Nelson and Junior Bruffey, of Maryland, visited relatives and friends recently.

Junior Bruffey is home after spending three years in England.

The Lobelia Farm Wo-men’s Club met at the home of Mrs. C. C. Cutlip, for the February meeting, with Miss Zora Cutlip as hostess. Sixteen members and one visitor were present. Mr. Arlene Cutlip led the devotions about hidden treasures, which deepened us spiritually through Scripture reading, prayer and poems and impressed upon us our duties to our children. Mrs. Cutlip also had charge of the lesson on County Recreation; a discussion was followed by a committee being appointed to make plans for a recreation center. Delicious refreshments were served by the hostess, assisted by Mrs. Ruth Cutlip and her daughter, Elma.

WEDDINGS

The wedding of Miss Irene Jordan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert S. Jordan, of Marlinton to Mr. Edward A. Dowden, son of Mr. and Mrs. George B. Dowden, of Brockport, New York, took place Monday, February 25, 1946, at two o’clock, in the Covenant First Presbyterian Church, Washington, D. C., with the Rev. James Lund-quist officiating…

– – –

Miss Cleo McMillion, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. McMillion, of Hillsboro, was married January 18, 1946, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Mr. James B. Ervin in the First Methodist Church.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Grover Moore announce the marriage of their son, Chesley, to Miss Sarah Hands, of Baltimore on Wednesday, December 26, 1945, in the Presbyterian manse in Baltimore… The groom recently received his honorable discharge from the Army with three and a half years’ service to his credit…

DEATHS

Miss Maggie Ruckman, aged 65 years, a daughter of the late Wallace and Elizabeth Patton Ruckman. Burial in the Ruckman Cemetery.

Leroy Lawrence McCoy, aged 65, was found dead near Akron, Ohio, February 24, 1946. He had been missing since the latter part of November. He is a son of the late Noah D. and Nancy McCarty McCoy, of Droop Mountain. Burial in Green Lawn Cemetery in Akron.