Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, December 27, 1945

Our Army and Navy Boys

Minter Moore is home from the Army after four years’ service. Outside of the United States, he served in Alaska and the South Pacific. He wears three major battle stars and two victory stars. Above every other mark is his combat infantry badge. He was one of six to volunteer to bring in the body of Ernie Pyle, the great war correspondent. Two of the six did not get back. Minter will go to work for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad in the Ronceverte office next week.

Private First Class Clarence E. Carpenter, Jr., who was wounded while serving in France and who has been receiving treatment in the Newton D. Baker General Hospital at Martinsburg, is spending the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Carpenter, at Clover Lick.

Harmon W. Sheets, seaman, first class, of Cass, served aboard the Navy transport USS Botanin which transported more than 60,000 men to battle at such historic spots as Bougain-ville, Peleliu, Saipan and Okinawa. In 20 months in the Pacific, the Botanin travelled more than 100,000 miles and also carried troops to relieve or re-enforce weary garrisons at such places as Guadalcanal and Tulagi.

Lieutenant Samuel Brill, of the Army Air Corps, is home with an honorable discharge.

Paul Harris is home from the Army, with an honorable discharge. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Harris. Paul was in the service 43 months, with 30 months overseas in the South Pacific area.

Artie Gabbert was one among the thousands to land in California and lucky to get home for Christmas with his honorable discharge from the Navy. He served two and a half years in the Atlantic and Pacific.

Jasper W. Lantz, F-1-c, USNR, son of H. W. Lantz, of Greenbank, is on his way home. Lantz is one of the 1,500 high-point Navy veterans whom the “Magic Carpet” is bringing back to the States aboard the U.S.S. Broadwater. The Broadwater left Saipan on December 9, 1945, and is scheduled to arrive in San Francisco about December 22.

WEDDING/ENGAGEMENT

PYLES-UNDERWOOD

Mr. and Mrs. Denver Underwood, of Huntersville, announce the marriage of their daughter, Dortha Pearl, to Dale James Pyles, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pyles. The wedding took place December 14, 1945, at the Church of God on Cummings Creek, with Rev. Jim Bishop, of Tennessee as officiating minister…

HARRIS-SHRADER

Announcement is being made today of the engagement of Lula Kathern Shrader to Emerson Paul Harris, both of Marlinton. Mr. Harris has completed thirty months of overseas duty with the U. S. Army.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow C. Ray, of Clover Lick, a son, named Ronald Bernard.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William J. Oscar, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Nellie May.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy W. Roberts, of Stamping Creek, a daughter, named Lena May.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence A. Shinaberry, of Clover Lick, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph S. Arbogast, a daughter, named Jeannie Marie.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Walker, of Bruffeys Creek, a son, named Ezra Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Lee Kramer, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Homer Samuel Jeffries, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest L. Sheets, of Pensacola, Florida, a son, named Douglas Eugene. Mrs. Sheets is the former Miss Lois Nottingham of Boyer.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Billy Evans, a daughter.

West Virginia

Cabin ‘neath the Pines

I sit here mostly day dreaming

Of my home so far away

Wondering if I’ll ever

Go back again some day,

To see the old home place

Where I sat by mother’s knee,

As I patiently was learning,

The things she said to me.

And the ocean beat the sand;

When the Lord promised dear old Moses

Protection ‘neath His hand.

With the fire light brightly blazing,

In a cabin built of logs,

We could hear the hoot owls holler

And we listened to the frogs.

The cabin nestled neatly

‘Neath two pine trees on the hill,

And father told us stories

When the winter winds were still.

Now the times are different,

They will tell us things no more,

The cabin roof is falling in,

And big holes are in the floor.

Long ago, two pine trees

Made coffins, slender and wide;

To place our aged parents

On the hilltop side by side.

When we were little children,

Yet we numbered only four,

She knew not we were going

Someday to fight a war.

The fatal day arrived at last

We left out cabin home;

Our mother and our father,

In the doorway all alone.

Out here on the battlefield

With buddies dying near

We have no time for thinking

Of cowardice or fear.

I’ve seen many a soldier

From many a home like mine,

Go down in blood a fighting,

Not to rise another time.

But now the war is over,

Our land, the Lord has blest,

I’m going back to West Virginia,

The Land I love the best! ~ Lessy Bolen