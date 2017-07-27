Bringing together artists and the great outdoors

Watoga Art in the Park will feature a great fun-filled weekend set in one of West Virginia’s most beautiful parks – Watoga State Park.

The juried fine art and craft fair will feature some of the region’s most impressive artists and craftspeople showcasing jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and much more.

Find that perfect gift for a loved one or yourself.

Along with showcasing fine art for purchase, there will be eight professional artists, instructing 22 workshops throughout the two-day event to help you create your own work of art.

Learn pastels, watercolors or acrylics from accomplished artists, watch and participate in wood-fire pottery or blacksmithing, make your own mask and paint or decorate it, check out white oak basketry, as well as yoga and art therapy.

Join in one or all three nature walks led by a Watoga State Park Naturalist.

Learn about birds and then return to paint what you observed or make a clay dish using some of the natural materials you’ll find along your walk, or check out the hike where you learn to identify animal footprints.

In the evening you can participate in an Owl Prowl and even make an owl house to take home.

There will be great music both days as well as a variety of foods.

Kids Corner open all day.

Check us out on the web for details and to submit your artwork for consideration. https://watogaartinthepark.com/