Ann Turner

Coordinator

The Harvest Festival Fair is fast approaching, and we hope all the gardeners, homemakers, craf-ters, seamstresses, quilters, artists and photographers – young and old – are planning ahead. Entry day is Friday, September 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Career Center located at the corner of Eighth Street and Second Avenue in Marlinton.

Categories are baked goods, canned goods, vegetables, fruit, woodworking, needlework, flower arrangements, quilts, craft items, photography and artwork.

All exhibits should be recent projects that have not been previously submitted.

Baked goods are to be exhibited on plain white paper plates in a clear plastic bag.

We suggest these quantities; 1/2 loaf bread, three muffins, biscuits, rolls and cookies; four pieces of candy, and two slices of cakes or pies.

Exhibits will be judged prior to public viewing.

The Fair exhibits will be open to the public Saturday, September 30, at 9 a.m. Voting for Best of Show will begin at this time. Best of Show ribbon will be awarded at 3:30 p.m.

Entries may be picked up beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The Fair Committee will take care that all items are safe but will not be responsible for loss, theft or damage to exhibits.

For more information contact Ann Turner 304-799-7340.