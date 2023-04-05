Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

During the special recognition portion of the March 28 Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, Super- intendent Terrence Beam reported that Pocahontas County Schools received the 2022 Heart of Giving Award from Youth Health Services.

Beam explained that, each year, YHS selects an individual or organization to receive the award for contributing to the mission and vision Youth Health Services has for the communities it serves.

Beam also recognized Pocahontas County High School senior Haley Spencer, who received the Greg Reed Memorial Leadership Scholarship.

Spencer, who is the board’s student representative, explained that she met Reed at a leadership program this past fall in Charleston.

“He was a great person,” she said. “He gave a lot of insight on how to be a peer leader. When he passed away, his wife and the WVSSAC decided that they wanted to provide scholarships in his honor. They chose a female and a male senior who had attended that workshop in the fall. I’m very honored and appreciate the scholarship.”

In updates:

• K-2 science coach Mary Sue Burns and K-2 social studies coach Shannon Rittenhouse gave updates on their progress working with the kindergarten and first and second grade teachers on creating lesson plans that meet the content standards and add a little fun to their classroom.

Burns said they also included third, fourth and fifth grade teachers when schedules allowed and said that all the lessons they created are available online for the board to review.

Rittenhouse said she has focused on including reading in her social studies plans as much as possible because it is a nationwide issue of students struggling to learn to read.

The board thanked the coaches for their hard work and the update on what they have been doing this school year.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:

• Agreement for legal services with The Webb Law Centre, PLLC, for social media litigation.

• To partner with Game ChangerUSA.org to promote substance misuse prevention to all middle and high school students in Pocahontas County utilizing the “One Pill Can Kill” platform.

• To acquire integrated video capture, editing and distribution solution services developed for athletic teams by Agile Sports Technologies, Inc. dba Hudl for a three-year contract, totaling $24,000.

In personnel management, the board approved the following:

• Resignation of Shana M. Alderman as principal at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

• Consent to change Kristin A. Baer as teacher of multi-subjects, first grade, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School to teacher of multi-subjects, second grade, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment shall remain 200 days.

• Requested transfer of Shonda E. Carr as itinerant teacher of special education (multi-categorical)/autism at Marlinton Elementary School to teacher of multi-subjects at Marlinton Elementary School, at state minimum salary based on degree and experience plus equity, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment shall be 200 days.

• Employment of Steph-anie A. Ames as cafeteria manager at Marlinton Elementary School, at state minimum salary, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment shall be 200 days.

• Requested transfer of Kimberly I. Jordan as secretary II/accountant II at Marlinton Elementary School to secretary II/accountant II at Marlinton Middle School, at state basic salary, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment shall be 215 days.

• Consent to change Lynne R. Bostic as director of curriculum, instruction and federal programs for Pocahontas County Schools to director of Elementary Education (Preschool to fifth grades) and federal programs, including special education and Title programs, effective the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment shall remain at 261 days.

• Consent to change Julia A. Shiflet as director of child nutrition and food service /truancy diversion specialist to director of child nutrition and food service, attendance and homeless liaison, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment shall remain at 261 days.

• Employment of Amy R. Robertson as director of secondary education/CTE for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum salary based on degree and experience in accordance with Pocahontas County admini- strative salary schedule, effective April 3, for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment is 65 days. Term of employment shall be 261 days each year thereafter.

• Requested transfer Ollie C. Barkley as custodian IV at Marlinton Middle School to executive secretary/accountant III at the central office, at state basic salary, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment shall be 261 days.

• Employment of Jazzlyn Teter as Grow Your Own West Virginia Teacher Apprenticeship, salary pursuant to GYO WV Teacher Apprenticeship Wage Schedule provided by West Virginia Department of Education, effective March 30, for the duration of the GYO WV Teacher Apprentice program, up to five years and serving a probationary period of 500 hours.

• Employment of Deborah L. Miller as substitute secretary/accountant for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the remainder o the 2022-2023 school year, as needed.

• Resignation of Bradley S. Carpenter as seventh and eighth grade head football coach at Pocahontas County High School, retroactive to March 10.

• Creation of position director of maintenance, transportation and safe schools for Pocahontas County Schools, at state minimum salary in accordance with Pocahontas County Administrative Salary Schedule, commensurate with experience and educational level, effective for the 2023-2024 school year. Term of employment is 261 days.