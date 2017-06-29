Pocahontas Memorial Hospital has been notified that its telephone numbers have been and are being used as part of a caller identification (caller ID) spoofing scam.

The caller asks for personal credit card information.

The administration of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital wants the community to be advised that they will never initiate telephone calls asking for credit card information.

Please call 304-799-7400 ext 1300 if you have questions or concerns.