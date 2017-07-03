James R. “Jim” Wade, age 63, of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 3, 7 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Father John Rice officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, PO Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330; or another favored charity.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com