Sara Jane “Janie” Wilfong, 67, of Marlinton, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, October 18, 2022, while a resident at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Campbelltown Church, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.