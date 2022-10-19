West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Babydog visited Marlinton Tuesday morning to discuss proposed Amendment 2, which will be on the November 8 General Election ballot. Justice urged those in attendance to vote “No” on the Amendment which would give the Legislature authority to exempt tangible equipment and personal property used in business activity as well as doing away with the personal property vehicle tax. Justice said he has proposed legislation which will abolish the vehicle tax, stating that it also takes away “the bait” put into the Amendment by the Legislature. To read more, turn to page 2. S. Stewart photo