Russell S. Cassell, of Cass, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Born September 23, 1929, in Cass, he was the third of five sons born to Brice and Myrtle Cassell.

Russell graduated from Green Bank High School and, in 1950, enlisted in the military and served his country until 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was extremely proud to be a United States Military Veteran. Following his military service, he returned to Cass and married Mary “Pooge” Chestnut.

Russell, always known by his nickname “Pinhead,” was a lifelong resident of Cass. Over the years, he was an active community member, serving as the town constable as well as mayor. He was a founding member of the Cass Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

He was a proud father and spent many years supporting the athletic and educational endeavors of his children and grandchildren at Cass Elementary School, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School and Pocahontas County High School. He used to laugh as he considered how many miles were traveled to all of those basketball and football games. Russell volunteered as a linesman for several seasons, and the PCHS Athletic Service Award he received for the 1978-1979 school year still hangs on the wall of his home today.

Russell retired from Howes Leather Company where he worked as a machinist. He also worked as a brakeman at Cass Scenic Railroad for many years. After retirement, Russell continued to be a fixture at Cass, working in the museum where he enjoyed interacting with visitors and sharing stories about local history.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, Gary Russell Cassell; grandson, Christopher Gary Russell Cassell; brothers, Delbert Cassell and Alvin Cassell; and sister-in-law, Linda Cassell.

He is survived by his children, Mike Chestnut, and wife, Denise, of Cass; David Lee Cassell, and wife, Linda, of Purcellville, Virginia, Wayne Cassell, and wife, Karen, of Louisa, Virginia, and Jane Coleman, and husband, Lloyd, of Green Bank; grandchildren Marlena Chestnut, Cody Chestnut, and wife, April, Erin Baldwin, and husband, Chad, Amy Lovell, and husband, Zack, Kristen Cassell, Matthew Cassell and Ally Cassell; great-grandchildren, Jase Shifflett, Atlee Chestnut, Jaleigha Kennedy, Tanner Baldwin, Cora Baldwin and Josephine Lovell; brothers, Kenneth Cassell, and wife, Jan, of Vermillion, Ohio, Kyle Cassell, and wife, Lois, of Tucson, Arizona; sister-in-law, Mary Cassell, of Arbovale; and six nieces and nephews, Judy Kane, Candy Goff, Linda Cryek, Steven Cassell, Kim Driskell and Sandy Cassell.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service is being planned. Burial will be in Wanless Cemetery with military rites by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps.

The Cassell Family invites you to make a memorial contribution to the PCHS Athletic Department. Donations can be mailed to Pocahontas County High School, Attn: Kristy Tritapoe, 271 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934 or in support of the William Dilley Scholarship Fund, Attn: Mail Minter, 256 Slippery Elm Road, Arbovale, WV 24915. Please make a note that the donation is in memory of Russell.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com