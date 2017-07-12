Rodney William Gardner, 69, of Durbin, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at his residence.

Born April 4, 1948, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late William and Pauline Gardner.

Rodney served his country in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal among others. He was affiliated with St. John’s Episcopal Church at Snowshoe Mountain.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Gardner; son, Justin Gardner, and wife Alma; sister, Carol Ann Mullenax, and husband, Howard, of North Carolina; brothers, Lee Gardner, and wife, Margaret, and Fredrick Gardner, and wife, Cynthia, both of Clover Lick; and a grandchild, Liam Gardner.

A memorial service was held Sunday, July 9, at Clover Creek.

