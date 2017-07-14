District Engineer Manager James A. Rossi of the Division of Highways advises the public of the temporary closure of Pocahontas CR 1 / 4, Laurel Run Road, from 7 a.m. Thursday, July 20, through 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, daily, weather permitting.

Repairs will be made to Clover Lick Bridge at milepost 0.14 and Clover Lick Plank Beam Bridge at milepost 0.75.

In addition, Pocahontas CR 6 / 4, Clyde Gillispie Road, is scheduled for temporary closure from 7 a.m. Thursday, July 20, through 6 p.m. Friday, July 21.

Repairs will be made to Tin Cabin Bridge at milepost 1.81.

The traveling public is advised to use an alternate route in each of these areas.