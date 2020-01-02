Robert David Wooling, age 77, of Renick, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born March 25, 1942, at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Howard James and Sara Angeles Gwyn Wooling.

Bob was a member of the Spring Creek Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cyan Maroney.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Autumn Schmidt Wooling; a son, Steven Robert Wooling, (Cheryl Gore), of Fairlea; daughters, Virginia Wooling, (Michael Maroney), of Renick, and Demetria Graham, (Gary Don Graham), of Alvon; brothers, Howard Wooling, (Ernestine), of Newark, California, Leonard Wooling, (Glorietta), of Marietta, Georgia, and Kenneth Wooling, (Rosalyn), of Chesapeake, Virginia; sisters, Sandra Chen, (George), of Framingham, Massachusetts, and Sarah Foster, (William), of Kingston, Jamaica; grandchildren, Keiron Maroney, David Moore, Marcus Wooling and Devin Chance Wooling; a great-granddaughter, Maya Wooling; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pocahontas Center for their wonderful, devoted care to Bob over the last nine years.

Graveside service was held December 26 at Ellis Chapel Cemetery, Brushy Flats in Renick.

Online condolences may be made at www.morganfh.net.