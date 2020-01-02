Pastor Clarence R. “Chuck” Davis, Jr., age 71, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.

A memorial service will be held Monday, January 6, 6 p.m. at Calvary Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jonathan Martino and Pastor Charlie Estep officiating. Gathering and fellowship meal will follow at the church. Interment in the Macedonia Church Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International Processing Center, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251; or to Calvary Church of the Brethren, c/o Helping Hands or c/o Continued Education for Pastors, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.

