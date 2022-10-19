Too fast to live, too young to die

Robert (Bobby) Rucker Minghini was born in Snowshoe June 24, 1986. He moved to South Lake Tahoe, California in 2004 to attend college and pursue his dream to become a professional snowboarder.

Bobby lived to ride. He was a long-time athlete on the ISTC and proudly represented his country as a member of the U.S. Snowboarding Team. He co-founded and operated Tahoe Wakebusters with his brother, Jarod. He brightened everyone’s day with his winning smile and genuine love for people, especially children. Friends always joked that all we need is to “Rent-a-Bobby.”

He said, “If I die tomorrow, I’ve lived the best life ever.”

Bobby hadn’t done it all, but everything was on his list.

“If your dreams don’t scare you, you are not dreaming big enough.”

Bobby is survived by his fiancé, Carlene Marable; mother, Beryl Minghini; father, Bob Minghini; Bob’s wife, Deena; little brother, Chase; and his brother, best friend and lifetime partner, Jarod Minghini.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, October 15, at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

A memorial service will be held at Snowshoe at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bobby Minghini Foundation at US Bank. The foundation will provide funding for young snowboarders chasing their dreams in a sport that is not always affordable.