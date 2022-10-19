Allen Eugene Tracy, Sr., 75, of Arbovale, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.

He was born June 20, 1947, and was a son of the late Marshall Tracy, Sr. and Anna Lee Tracy.

During his life, he served his country and community in various ways. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a recipient of a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was a member of the Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department, a former Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Deputy and a member of the Pine Grove Community Church. He retired from North and South Trucking Company in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dicky Tracy.

He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Ashburn, and husband, Aaron, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, son, Allen Eugene Tracy, Jr., and wife, Tina, of Marlinton, and daughter, Theresa Zimmerman, and husband, Roy, of Dayton, Virginia; two granddaughters, Cheyenne Rivera, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Arabella Wade, of Marlinton; grandson, Cody Ashburn, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; great-grandson, Asher Rivera, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and siblings, Phyllis Mick, of Durbin, and Bucky Tracy, of Arbovale.

Keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated, and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com