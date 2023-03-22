Robert Lee Mann, 82, of Marlinton, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 19, 2023, at his home after a long battle with merkel cell cancer.

Born January 19, 1941, at Indian Draft, he was a son of the late William Woodrow and Marjorie Rebecca Roby Mann.

Robert was a U. S. Army veteran, having honorably served in C Co. 504th MP Battalion stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia. During his tour of duty at the end of the Korean Conflict, he proudly served as an Honor Guard for President Dwight Eisenhower.

He graduated from the WVU School of Banking and Duke University Divinity School. He retired from the Bank of Marlinton/First Citizens Bank & Trust Company after 40 years of service, and retired from the West Virginia United Metho-dist Church Conference after 14 years of service. He was a member of Marlinton United Methodist Church and served as pastor of the Edray Charge, Marlinton/Edray Charge and Upper Pocahontas Charge.

Robert was a volunteer Chaplain for Mountain Hospice and Pocahontas Memorial Hospital for many years. He also worked with the Pocahontas Cooperative Parish as Parish Coordinator and with the food pantry.

He was a 50-year member and Past Master of Marlinton Masonic Lodge #127 A.F & A.M. and a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. He was a 50-year member and past Worthy Patron of Marlinton Chapter #97 Order of the Eastern Star; a member of American Legion Post #50 and past president and member of the Marlinton Rotary Club. In earlier years, Robert was a member of the Marlinton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, March of Dimes, Lions Club, Jaycees and worked for many years with Boy Scouts of America and many other civic and charitable organizations. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed woodworking and riding his Harley motorcycle.

Robert will always be remembered for his zeal for life, his kind spirit and for his unconditional love of all people and for his kindness. His contagious smile, laughter and personality warmed the hearts and the lives of family, friends and members of the community. He was loved immensely and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Marvin Mann; and sister, Betty Jean Mann Holden; and brother-in-law, Dennis Holden.

Robert is survived by his loving wife and devoted caregiver, Jacoba “Toby” Friel Mann. They were married December 22, 1962, and shared 60 years together. He is also survived by a sister, Beverly McPaters, and husband, Roy; brother, William Wayne Mann, and wife, Brenda, all of Marlinton; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Marlinton United Methodist Church with Pastors Tim Scott, Dave Merryman and Hospice Chaplin Danny Franke officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marlinton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 54, Marlinton, WV 24954.