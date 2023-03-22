Gerald Franklin “Jerry” Davis, 78, of Marlinton, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

Born August 3, 1944, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Leo and Clytie Shinaut Davis.

Jerry worked in hospital security in Georgia, retail sales, and for C. J. Richardson Hardware and Cass Scenic Railroad. He was an Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Beverage; brother, Jim Lovelace; and two infant siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Pope Davis; nephews, Dave Beverage, Roy Beverage, and Dr. James Lovelace; and niece, Christine Amberg.

The body was cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.