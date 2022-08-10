Robert Edwin Burner, age 68, of Morgantown, died Saturday July 30, 2022, at his home with his wife, Doanda Wheeler Little Burner, at his side.

Born January 2, 1954, in Morgantown, he was the younger son of the late Eugene Lee Burner and Bonnie Dell Pugh Burner. His grandparents were Dr. Allen Eugene Burner and Mabel Olivet Wilson Burner, who lived in Durbin, and the Reverend John William Pugh and Milda A. Gragg Pugh, who lived in Boyer.

Bobby was raised in Brookhaven, near Morgantown. After graduating from Morgantown High School, PFC Burner served two years in the US Army as a radio operator, and one year with the U.S. forces in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was a carpenter and painter by trade.

From both sides of the family Bobby inherited the genes of the avid outdoorsman and fisherman, and was always prepared with a fishing pole and hook in case he passed a stream that looked promising. He was a true gentleman like his father and learned about faith and compassion from his mother.

He was an amazing five-year survivor of cancer and debilitating complications. He inspired everyone with his strength and we all miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to WV Caring at 3437 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV 26505.

A special thanks to the hospice nurses, Cindy, Carrie and Lindsey, who provided excellent help as caretakers during his daily struggles this last year.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan Gail Martin Burner, and long-time partner, Pamela Moser.

In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by a brother, Allen Lee Burner, and wife, Jean, of Morgantown; sister, Louise Burner, and husband, Craig Goheen, of Cass; nieces, Abbie Wallace, of Fairmont, and Alison Safrit, of Cass; nephews, Allen E. Burner, of Staunton, Virginia, and Craig A. Burner, of Florida; and grand-nieces-and-nephews, Willow, Madilynn, Emma, Baylee, Gabriella, Indigo, Christian and Nathaniel. He is also survived by the three young men he helped raise, Josh, Daniel and Jacob Finniss, of Morgantown.

A Celebration of Life will be held graveside at Arbovale Cemetery Saturday August 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. with military honors by the US Army and the Pocahontas County Military Honor Guard. Friends and family are invited to attend. Plans for another celebration for friends in the Morgantown area will be finalized later this year.

Smith Funeral and Cremation Care in Morgantown is honored to be assisting the family.

Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.com