Robert Elmer \u201cBob\u201d Bright, age 90, of Mingo Run Road, Valley Head, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at Lewis Gale Montgomery Regional hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia.\r\n\r\nBorn March 10, 1931, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Harvey K. and Lena Sharp Bright.\r\n\r\nRobert was a farmer and a member and Elder of Mingo Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Pocahontas Promenaders and the Mingo Historical Society. \r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Simmons, Levva McMillan, Nellie Dean, Mary Ward Rose, Ruth Ethel Friel, Jean Whitmire and Betty Baker; and brothers, Luther Bright and Ted Bright.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nArrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m.\r\n\r\nFuneral service will be at the funeral home Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Brady officiating.\r\n\r\nInterment will be in Sharp Cemetery on Jerico Road.\r\n
