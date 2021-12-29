According to its website, the West Virginia Municipal League\u00a0is a statewide, nonprofit, nonpartisan association of cities, towns and villages. The membership includes 230 municipalities in the state. \r\n\r\nEstablished in 1968, the central purpose of the League is to advance the interests and welfare of the people residing in these municipalities.\u00a0Through League membership, municipalities benefit from research programs and a united legislative voice that would be impossible to maintain individually. The League is currently at work preparing for the Legislative winter session, set for January 23 and 24.\r\n\r\nMarlinton is a member of the West Virginia Municipal League (WVML), as is Durbin and Hillsboro. The WVML Home Page includes a bold statement: \r\n\r\nStrong Cities. Strong State. Simply put, steps that strengthen our Towns will ultimately strengthen our State. Working to this end, (we the people) become the beneficiaries of both vibrant communities and a vibrant State. \r\n\r\nThere are many things we would like to do and cannot afford to do. \r\n\r\nIn the meantime, there are things we can all do. \r\n\r\nClean up. Pick up trash. Trim tree limbs. Cut brush. Collectively, these things may have a more positive impact on our communities and our county than some of those we would like to do. \r\n\r\nGet ready. Springtime will be here before you know it. \r\n\r\nHAPPY NEW YEAR.
