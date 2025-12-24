Robert Lee Bennett, 90, of Slaty Fork, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins.

Born May 28, 1935, at Woodrow, he was a son of the late Eary and Mattie Jackson Bennett.

Robert was a Methodist by faith, a farmer, coal miner and worked for Beckwith Sawmill. He was an avid bear hunter. He loved to see disabled children and woun-ded Veterans enjoy hunting, as well.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Shaver Bennett; two daughters, Cindy Sharp and Bertie Rosencrance; three sisters, Edna Arbogast, Ruth Biggs and Anges Trainer; three brothers, Guy, George “Babe”, and Stanley.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Kathy Carpenter, and husband, Aaron, of Marlinton, and Sandra Beckwith, and husband, Ronnie, of Valley Head; two sons, Robert “Bobby” Bennett Jr. and Randall Bennett and significant other Sandy Krout, all of Marlinton; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grand- child; two brothers, Glade “Poke” Bennett, of Dunmore, and Keith Bennett, and significant other, Edith, of Valley Head.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the United Special Sportsman Alliance which promotes outdoor activities for critically ill and disabled children, adults and veterans. The address is USSA, N7864 Shotwell Lane, Pittsville, WI 54466 or online at www.childswish.org

