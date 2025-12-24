The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I Via:

Sentencing was held in the case the State vs Mason Slava Walker, 25, of Hillsboro, wherein the State asked for a life sentence with binding mercy. The father of the victim addressed the court. The court accepted the binding plea and adjudged Walker guilty of the felony offense of murder in the first degree. The sentence of life with binding mercy makes the defendant eligible for parole in 15 years. Walker was given 673 days’ credit for time served and was remanded to custody and transported back to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

A sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs William Ball, Jr., 43, of Logan, wherein the court sentenced the defendant to the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections for not less than one year nor more than 10 years as to the charge of grand larceny; and to not less than one year nor more than 15 years for the charge of burglary. These sentences will run consecutive to each other; and will run concurrent with sentences in Logan County. Ball was remanded to custody and returned to the TVRJ.

A two-day jury trial is set for April 16, 2026, in the case the State vs Cory B. Alderman, 40, of Marlinton. The defendant waived his right to a speedy trial during this term of court. Alderman was indicted on two counts, domestic battery, third offense; and one count, domestic assault, third offense.

Several motions were heard in the case the State vs Jason Brickles, 48, of Valley Head. The court directed the State to provide, within 10 days, discovery which has been requested several times by defense counsel. Jury instructions are due on or before January 16, 2026, and the clerk was directed to summon 60 jurors for the trial. Brickles was indicted on one count, murder in the first degree; one count, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony; four counts, wanton endangerment with a fire-arm; one count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm; two counts, destruction of property.

The court denied a defense motion for modification of bond to remove home confinement for Karen Jean Zeller, 71, of Durbin. If the defendant is unable to pay, the fees will accrue to the end of the case when costs are assessed.

The probation officer advised the court that Casey Crabtree, 29, of Marlinton, is now up to date with restitution payments. The court did not impose sanctions. Remaining restitution to be paid is $743.77.